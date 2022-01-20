PD Editorial: A path forward for Biden’s presidency

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

It’s practically a cliché: Upon taking office, presidents promise to lead the country in some new direction — and then events take over.

The real test is the president’s ability to improvise and overcome.

Joe Biden gets mixed marks for his first year.

Biden devoted much of his inaugural address to overcoming the polarization and antipathy that characterized contemporary American politics even before the election of Donald Trump. This nation needs a respite, and after five decades in Washington, Biden believes he can find common ground with anyone. But he hasn’t much progress.

When he succeeded Trump, Biden envisioned newly developed vaccines bringing COVID-19 to heel by the middle of 2021, freeing him to focus on other priorities.

That didn’t happen. While 63% of Americans are fully vaccinated, Biden didn’t foresee stubborn resistance, some of it partisan. So, as he begins his second year, the country is heading toward a third year of the pandemic, still uncertain when it will be over.

Even though vaccines and boosters are readily available for anyone who wants one, the administration is deploying military medical teams to assist hospitals in hard-hit states and scrambling to distribute masks, tests and drugs to treat COVID.

By some traditional economic measures, Biden should be riding high: Wages are up, business starts are at record levels, poverty is below pre-pandemic levels, stock indexes are flirting with all-time highs and, confounding economic forecasts of high unemployment through 2022, the 3.9% rate in December reflected the largest single-year improvement in U.S. history.

But inflation recently hit a 40-year high, putting a harsh spotlight on gas and food prices, and supply chain disruptions are persisting to the chagrin of manufacturers and consumers.

On the global front, Biden promised to restore relations with U.S. allies, and he made some progress. But the bungled departure from Afghanistan hurt the president at home and abroad. Biden, like Barack Obama, wants to focus more U.S. attention on the Pacific. He will be tested by China, which crushed democracy in Hong Kong and threatens Taiwan. In Europe, meanwhile, Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s threats to invade Ukraine are rekindling Cold War tensions.

After four years of climate denial, the U.S. rejoined the international campaign to curb greenhouse gas emissions and started reversing Trump’s coal-centric policies. However, Biden’s most promising climate initiatives are in the Build Back Better bill, which is bottled up in the Senate by Democrats Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema.

The same holdouts are blocking Biden-backed voting rights legislation.

Biden’s 41% approval rating after one year is better only than Trump among modern presidents, though both Obama and Ronald Reagan were below 50% and still won reelection.

Looking ahead to his second year at a Wednesday news conference, Biden said he plans to solicit advice from academics, experts and — believe it or not — editorial writers.

Here’s ours, Mr. President. First, stay focused on the virus. New, more dangerous variants will be a threat until it’s controlled. As for your agenda, packing legislation may be easier than saying “no” to some interest group or another, but it puts the entire focus on the price. The $1.9 trillion Build Back Better bill is stalled, but pieces of it, like investments in renewable energy, might pass. The same is true for the voting rights bills.

A targeted agenda that people can grasp has a better chance of breaking through the Washington gridlock. If you succeed, we’re confident voters will give you high marks.

