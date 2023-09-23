PD Editorial: A promising start on homeowners insurance

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

If you own a home, you probably know that momentary sense of foreboding when an envelope from your insurer lands in the mailbox.

Is it a cancellation notice?

Insurers have dropped more than a million homeowners policyholders across California since 2015. Over the past year, seven of the state’s 12 largest insurers stopped writing new policies or otherwise scaled back, citing losses from wildfires and the risk of more climate-related catastrophes in the future.

On Thursday, with parts of Napa and Sonoma counties under a red-flag warning, state Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara announced an agreement in which insurance companies will return to high-risk fire zones in return for concessions that will result in higher premiums.

Lara said the deal will restore conventional insurance options for some people who have been forced into the state’s FAIR plan, which offers scant coverage at high cost.

Any progress is promising, but Lara’s announcement is unlikely to be the final word.

For starters, there’s no guarantee that major insurers, including State Farm, Allstate and Farmer’s, will resume selling new homeowners policies in California.

Moreover, it’s unclear how much premiums will go up, though it’s likely property owners in fire-prone areas will face the steepest increases.

State Farm, USAA and Allstate already have requests for higher rates pending with the state insurance department, according to the Los Angeles Times, and are seeking hikes of 28.1%, 30.6%, and 39.6%, respectively.

However, those figures reflect total premiums collected, not rates paid by individuals. So a policyholder in a high-risk area might see their rate double or even triple, while someone in an urban area might not pay any more for their insurance.

Lara said regulations will be in place by December to implement the deal he outlined Thursday at a news conference in Sacramento.

Key to the agreement is allowing insurance companies to factor the prospect of future claims, rather than just past losses, and their own reinsurance costs into consumer rates. To qualify to use the new rate-setting model, Lara said insurers must increase their presence in disaster-prone areas to at least 85% of their market share elsewhere in the state.

Lara’s announcement drew a mixed reaction from consumer groups, signaling a potential battle over the regulations required to implement the deal.

State legislators failed to broker a deal before adjourning for the year last week, but they still can play a role in ensuring that coverage is available at an equitable price. The Assembly Insurance Committee is planning a series of hearings on homeowners insurance this fall. The first is expected to be Oct. 9 in Santa Rosa.

There may be room for additional legislative remedies. For instance, Lara said homeowners who comply with the state’s Safer from Wildfires home-hardening regulations will be given priority to return from the FAIR plan to the conventional insurance market. But a bill by Sen. Mike McGuire of Healdsburg, the incoming president pro tem, would bar insurers from canceling coverage for property owners who follow the rules. McGuire’s bill deserves further consideration when lawmakers reconvene in January.

With climate change bringing hotter and drier conditions, the risk of fires is rising, and so is the cost of reconstruction. The threat isn’t limited to California, and a national insurance pool that covers fires, floods and other disasters might be the best option. Unless and until that happens, reducing the risk of fire by cutting greenhouse gas emissions and persuading people to harden their properties should help keep insurance available and affordable in fire-prone places like Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake and Napa counties.

