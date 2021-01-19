PD Editorial: A recall effort isn’t a coup

Some Democratic leaders in California apparently didn’t get the memo from President-elect Joe Biden that he wants everyone to focus on unity. Last week they launched a distasteful smear against Californians attempting to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. They called the effort a coup and likened the organizers to the mob that invaded the U.S. Capitol.

A recall effort is not a coup. The state constitution allows residents to recall state and local officials. If supporters collect enough signatures, a recall election is scheduled. Voters then decide whether to remove the targeted official from office.

Californians should reserve recall efforts for cases of criminal misconduct or gross incompetence, not mere policy disagreements. Absent those extreme circumstances, the right time to replace an official is at the next regular election.

But people are impatient, and launching a recall effort is depressingly easy. All someone needs are 65 like-minded voters to sign a notice of intent. It isn’t hard to find 65 people who don’t like a governor, so there’s often a recall effort underway.

Most efforts don’t go very far, though, because the next step is a lot harder. After the initial petition is approved, backers must collect many, many more signatures. There’s a formula based on how many people voted in the previous election. For Newsom, backers need signatures from 1.5 million registered voters. In practice, they want 2 million or more because some signers aren’t registered voters or their signatures are disqualified for some other reason.

Backers say they have more than a million signatures already. That has Democrats worried and flying off the handle.

At a press conference last week, California Democratic Party Chairman Rusty Hicks took the low road. “This recall effort, which really ought to be called ‘the California coup,’ is being led by right-wing conspiracy theorists, white nationalists, anti-vaxxers and groups who encourage violence on our democratic institutions,” he said. He also linked the backers to the hooligans who invaded the U.S. Capitol.

Fresno City Councilman Nelson Esparza called the recall effort “treasonous.” More Democrats piled on. None provided a shred of evidence that there are actual ties to the thugs who mobbed Congress in an invasion that led to multiple deaths.

The arguments for removing Newsom three years into his four-year term as governor are weak tea. Yet Democrats managed to come off as mean-spirited partisans who believe everyone on the other side subscribes to the most extreme views. It was no different from people on the right who call every Democrat a socialist antifa activist who wants to burn down cities.

No one is trying to overthrow the government by force. Rather, Californians are following the legal process spelled out in the state constitution. That’s not treasonous or a coup.

Hicks backed off some on Friday, saying he will choose his words more carefully in the future, but he again linked recall backers to far-right extremists who advocate violence. Talk about a nonapology.

Democrats want to defend a governor of their party. Fine. Then defend his record and explain why a recall isn’t appropriate. Don’t misrepresent it with claims that PolitiFact ranked as “Pants on Fire.”

The Democratic president-elect called for unity. California’s Democratic leaders chose division. Their unsubstantiated hyperbole is unbecoming and drives fresh wedges between people at a time when the nation needs to heal.

