PD Editorial: A red alert for teen mental health

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Sutter VNA & Hospice offers several support groups, including those for survivors of suicide, children who have experienced a loss and parents who have lost a child. Call 707-535-5780 for more information.

Resources also are available for those who have lost someone to suicide.

America’s teenage girls and members of the LGBTQ+ adolescents are experiencing chronic sadness and hopelessness, contemplating suicide and have experienced sexual violence. Families, schools and communities must not ignore this crisis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveys teens every couple of years and recently released its 2021 findings. The news was grim.

More than half (57%) of girls reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness during the previous year. That was up from only one-third a decade earlier. And 41% reported experiencing poor mental health in the 30 days before the survey.

Those feelings were not just standard teenage angst. Nearly one-third (30%) of girls reported considering suicide in the previous year. That was up form 19% in 2011. A quarter of girls went so far as to make a suicide plan, and 13% tried to kill themselves.

Rates of poor mental health, contemplating/attempting suicide were also acute among LGBTQ+ teens, exceeding the rates for girls in most cases.

External factors played a role in driving adolescents to desperate states. The pandemic was well underway during the survey, and many people struggled to cope. Social distancing was difficult for teens who in normal times engage with their peers daily in person as they grow toward adulthood. Yet even if numbers spiked, most of them had been trending up for years.

The CDC also reported that girls and members of the LGBTQ+ community were too often victims of violence. One in five said they had suffered sexual violence within the past year, and similar numbers had been bullied. Those sorts of traumatic events negatively affect young psyches.

Reversing these trends begins at home. Parents and other family members must watch for signs of emotional distress such as mood swings, behavioral changes and lack of appetite. Talking about what is bothering teens might be uncomfortable all around, but it is essential.

Families alone cannot fix things, though. Adolescents spend a large amount of their time in and around school. Teachers, like parents, should look for warning signs and guard against student social isolation. Local and state governments must invest in mental health services and staff training so that schools can be places where students flourish, not where they experience trauma.

In a perfect world, families and schools would restrict access to social media that facilitate bullying and are documented to cause distress among young girls and the LGBTQ+ community. Good luck telling teens they can’t use TikTok and Instagram. Likewise, limiting cellphone use might be nice, but in an age of mass shootings, no one would take phones away from teens.

The CDC study wasn’t all bad news. It found that fewer teens were having sex than a decade before. Rates of alcohol and illicit drug consumption also declined. Girls were more likely than boys to engage in risky behavior, a reversal of where things stood 10 years ago. Again, pandemic isolation no doubt limited access to potential sex partners, alcohol and drugs. A rebound is not out of the question.

Adolescence should be a time for exploration, growth and flourishing. For too many girls and LGBTQ+ youth, it is a time of desperation. The question is whether caring adults will do enough to help them.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.