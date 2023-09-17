PD Editorial: A renewed debate on housing and parking in downtown Santa Rosa

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

News item: “Fewer parking spaces and more homes are what the Santa Rosa City Council wants to see in a high-rise it hopes will be built downtown.”

That was last week, right?

Sort of. But that’s actually the first sentence of an article published in 2002. However, the location was one of two discussed for conversion from parking to housing Tuesday by the current council.

The high-rise in the 2002 article never got built. Neither did at least one other subsequently approved for the city-owned parking lot at Second and E streets. Santa Rosa is once again entering negotiations with a prospective developer, and another who wants to build housing on the site of the Third Street parking garage.

We didn’t dig into the archives to disparage the city’s efforts. Santa Rosa would benefit from benefit from more housing downtown, not to mention a market and a child care facility that may be included in the new plan. We just point out that the City Council votes on Tuesday are the beginning of what could be a lengthy process. Meanwhile, one stubborn political obstacle remains even after two decades: objections to the loss of parking.

Downtown business owners say they can’t afford to lose the 197 parking spaces in the Third Street garage. “The economic impact is going to be catastrophic in my opinion,” said Doug Van Dyke, who owns ER Sawyer Jewelers on Fourth Street.

The owners of 50 Courthouse Square, a seven-story office building adjacent to the garage, are suing the city to block any sale or lease of the facility.

A thriving business district is vital to Santa Rosa’s economy, so we’re sympathetic to fears about a loss of convenient parking. However, there is no shortage of parking in downtown Santa Rosa.

A city-commissioned study in late 2021 and early 2022 found 74% of the 8,700 public and private parking spots downtown were vacant during peak hours. Some critics say the results may have been skewed by the COVID pandemic.

OK, let’s say only half the parking spaces are unused at peak times. It’s still a stark contrast to a forecast presented to the City Council in 2002 that said downtown Santa Rosa would be short 1,575 parking spaces — by 2010.

Take a walk through downtown at midday on a weekday — as we have — and you will see ample parking. On Wednesday, at least one metered spot was available on every street, only two of the five surface parking lots were even half full, and all five garages had entire floors that were practically vacant.

While the Third Street garage was busier than the others, the roof level was deserted, and plenty of shaded spots were available at the garages on Second and Fifth streets for anyone who didn’t want to leave their car in the sun.

Readers complain about downtown parking, but it’s mostly about feeding meters. Meters ensure that parking spaces turn over throughout the day. For anyone who doesn’t want to pay, city garages offer one hour of free parking. Making it two hours might alleviate some concerns about getting a $40 ticket while finishing a meal, and the loss of parking spaces if the Third Street garage is torn down.

The next step is negotiating the sale or lease of the properties, the scope of development and timelines for construction. That’s a window for supporters to persuade the business community that Santa Rosa truly will benefit from more housing and less parking downtown.

