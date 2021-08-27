Subscribe

PD Editorial: A safer space for county’s heritage

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
August 27, 2021, 12:08AM

After two near catastrophes, Sonoma County is moving to protect some of its most important historical records. The archives collection includes thousands of photos, maps, property records, adoption records and other arcana from the county’s past, some dating to before California statehood. Most of it has never been digitized. Twice in the past four years, wildfires have burned within a few hundred feet of the archive facility in the Los Guilicos county government complex off Highway 12 in Santa Rosa.

Even before the fires, local historians were urging the county and the Sonoma County Library, which manages the collection, to find a more secure facility with proper climate controls to ensure that irreplaceable records wouldn’t turn to dust. This week, finally, the move began. Twenty-six truckloads — a “treasure trove,” said Supervisor Susan Gorin — were transferred to temporary quarters leased from the Farm Bureau. It’s a short-term fix, and one that was long overdue. The next step is securing a permanent home where the county’s priceless heritage can be preserved.

