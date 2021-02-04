PD Editorial: A safety plan for Stony Point Road

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Anyone who regularly walks, cycles or drives on Stony Point Road near Highway 12 knows all about speeding vehicles, sudden stops, drivers maneuvering on and off the freeway and cars sticking out of left-turn pockets too small to accommodate all the traffic. It may not be the most dangerous stretch of road in Santa Rosa, but it’s bad enough. Ten percent of the city’s fatal bicycle and pedestrian collisions over a 10-year period happened on this stretch of road, including three hit-and-run fatalities in seven weeks in 2018.

State lawmakers refused to stiffen criminal penalties for hit-and-run drivers in 2018, but the city of Santa Rosa is inching closer to making that stretch of Stony Point Road, with its apartment buildings and shopping centers, safer. The plan, as described by Staff Writer Will Schmitt, includes new bike paths, pedestrian crossings, curb expansions and lane adjustments. The pace of the project is dependent on financing, which probably means it will take a while. If you’re walking, riding or driving in the area, please be alert and slow down. No one should have to risk their lives to cross a street or go to the store.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.