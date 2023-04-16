PD Editorial: A shift to EVs is a climate necessity

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The Biden administration wants more Americans to drive electric cars, and it’s giving automakers until 2032 to convince a lot of people to do so. That’s an ambitious goal and a necessary one to reduce America’s greenhouse gas emissions as the world careens toward climate disaster.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will use tighter emission standards to squeeze automakers into transitioning to electric or other zero-

emission vehicles. Automakers will have until 2032 to make significant cuts to the average emissions of the cars and trucks they sell.

With current technology, the only way to meet those standards will be by selling a lot more electric vehicles. The EPA projects that 67% of new light-duty vehicles and 46% of medium-duty vehicles would need to be electric starting in 2032. To put that in perspective, about 6% of passenger vehicles sold last year were electric. There’s a long way to go.

From a California perspective, the EPA’s proposal doesn’t matter much. California has committed to phasing out new gas cars completely by 2035. It’s nice that the rest of the country is trying to keep up.

But a national shift will have benefits here.

Most important is greenhouse gas reductions. The EPA estimates that through 2055, the proposed national standards would reduce total carbon dioxide emissions by 7.3 billion tons. That’s about how much the entire transportation sector produces in four years. California has led the nation on reducing emissions, but it cannot fix climate change alone. All of America must contribute to change.

More electric cars nationally also could make buying one cheaper. Electric cars tend to be more expensive to buy today — though cheaper to operate. There’s no guarantee that manufacturers will be able to keep up with demand. If they can, the greater demand will spur innovation and cost savings based on volume production.

Hurdles remain, though.

Charging infrastructure must grow to support millions of electric vehicles. The country has made some progress on this front, but much work remains. Motorists also will have to change their mindsets for long drives that require recharging stops that take longer than filling a gas tank. Then again, many drivers don’t take enough safety breaks, so a half-hour for lunch or coffee off the road could be a safety boon.

The nation also must redouble support for renewable energy like wind, solar and geothermal. It does little good to take the gas out of cars and trucks if fossil fuels are being burned to generate the electricity that replaces it. About 60% of U.S. electricity comes from fossil fuels now.

Perhaps hardest of all will be changing motorists’ attitudes. Automakers can’t force people to embrace electric cars. In California, with a total ban on new gas cars coming, that won’t be an issue. But nationally, if, say, only one-third of car buyers want to go electric in 2032, who among the remaining two-thirds will get their gas car and who will be stuck with electric?

No one said that weaning off fossil fuels would be easy, but the technology is here. Now America needs the will. California’s lead and the Biden administration’s push might finally provide it.

