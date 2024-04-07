PD Editorial: A smarter structure for Sonoma County government

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

People with power rarely relinquish it, at least not willingly. It’s therefore a pleasant surprise that Sonoma County supervisors are handing over some of their authority to the county’s top administrator. A better organizational structure should help the county address some of its problems more adroitly.

Currently, the county’s five elected supervisors directly supervise 15 of 23 department heads. County Administrator Christina Rivera supervises the remaining eight. Last month supervisors gave preliminary approval to a measure that will cede more departments to Rivera’s oversight. Sixteen department heads will report to her, and she will have hiring and firing authority over 11 of them. The remainders are mostly offices that voters elect and a handful that supervisors appoint.

Rivera, whose new title will be county executive, will serve as the single point of contact between the departments and supervisors. That’s the model commonly deployed in cities that use a city manager form of government. Government isn’t the same as business, but it’s helpful in this case to think of the county as a corporation. The supervisors are the board of directors. They set big policy goals and an agenda for the organization. They hire a chief executive officer to run things day-to-day and execute their plan.

Having department heads report to supervisors was always fraught. Department heads must keep three supervisors happy lest they face repercussions. The fact that supervisors sometimes have conflicting agendas and priorities and are often focused on their individual districts makes that all the more challenging.

There’s also no guarantee that supervisors have any management skills. The only requirements for the job are that they be U.S. citizens, eligible to vote, live in the district and not be convicted of certain felony crimes. They also must win an election. The county administrator/executive, on the other hand, should be hired based in part on managerial skills. The county has more than 4,000 employees who deserve someone at the top who knows how to run a large, complex organization.

“This is about efficiency, about clarity, about consistency,” Supervisor Chris Coursey noted during a recent board discussion about the change. “We need an executive person with a single voice to turn our policy decisions into action on the broader scale, the broader vision, to take our five points of view and operationalize them for the entire organization, for the entire county to achieve the collective goals that we have.”

Rivera won’t get a raise for the added work, but she plans to ask supervisors to approve $420,000 in next year’s budget to hire a second assistant chief administrative officer. The board’s documentation makes no mention of a corresponding reduction in supervisors’ salaries.

Supervisors will still have plenty to do. They will pass ordinances, enact a budget, develop strategic visions for the county, figure out ways to tackle tough challenges like homelessness and so on. If they remove $420,000 worth of departmental oversight responsibility from their collective plate — or some significant fraction thereof — maybe that should come out of their salaries instead of taxpayers’ pockets.

Quibbling over funding aside, this is a smart move that’s been kicking around for years. It will be a welcome reorganization when supervisors give final approval at their April 16 meeting.

