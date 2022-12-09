PD Editorial: A state pledge to lift student debt burden

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

When it comes to promises, especially from politicians, it’s often a good idea to get it in writing. In that spirit, a bill filed this week to kickoff the state legislative session asks lawmakers to promise that someday California’s college students will be able to get a degree without taking on mountains of debt.

Assembly Bill 25 is short and sweet. It reads, in its entirety, “Section 1. It is the intent of the Legislature to enact future legislation that would establish a debt-free college system.”

Elected officials have been talking about the cost of higher education for years. There wasn’t much question that their intent was to empower all qualified Californians to pursue a degree regardless of income and without student loans. The problem is that they’ve failed to substantially bring down the full array of costs for students attending community colleges, the University of California and California State University.

An intent bill like this often is a placeholder for future language. Californians will have to wait and see what pans out in the coming session. It could just remain intent without action.

More than 4 million Californians owe an average of nearly $38,000 in student loan debt. Not all of them graduated from state colleges, of course. Some went to private or out-of-state schools. The debt-free promise wouldn’t apply to future students who choose that route. But a debt-free degree from Sonoma State University might be more appealing than walking out of a private school with massive debt.

Current students and recent graduates had hoped for help from Washington, but it might never arrive. President Joe Biden had wanted to forgive some loans, but legal challenges have it on hold. It’s far from clear that a conservative Supreme Court will agree with the liberal White House’s legal rationale justifying them.

Even if federal loan forgiveness does happen, it’s only one-time relief. What lawmakers envision is a long-term solution that would help all students going forward.

The state offers some support already, especially for lower- and middle-income students. There are grants and scholarships to be had. Go-getters can shave up to $10,000 off their college bill by participating in the state’s College Corps, which pays students for community service. There’s also a Middle Class Scholarship for students from families with income and assets up to $201,000.

It’s not enough. Too many students still must take out large loans to afford college. Lawmakers could help by expanding eligibility for assistance to more students from middle class families. They also could ensure that assistance covers not just tuition and fees but also room and board, books, transportation and all the other expenses associated with college.

It might be tough to find money for all that in the next budget. State fiscal analysts forecast a $25 billion budget deficit, and that’s before accounting for the high inflation rates of the past year. That shouldn’t preclude all action to make the intent reality, though. Maybe income caps will need to be lower or total aid reduced. That’s not ideal, but it would be a step toward the ultimate goal.

Lawmakers can declare their intent to make higher education debt-free all they want. Californians will be impressed when they act to make that intent a reality.

