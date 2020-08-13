PD Editorial: A step backward for California’s cornonavirus response

When California’s top public health official resigned on Sunday, it highlighted how much the state is struggling to deal with the pandemic.

A plausible explanation exists for why Dr. Sonia Angell resigned from her position as director of the state Department of Public Health. Last week, the state announced that a glitch in coronavirus tracking caused the number of cases to be underreported. Almost 300,000 lab results were backlogged. That announcement cast serious doubt on recently ballyhooed declines in the seven-day positivity rate. The pandemic is worse than everyone thought.

What little silver lining could be painted around that dark cloud was that the problem wasn’t systemic. Old data was fine. The state neglected to renew a service with a commercial coronavirus testing lab. When the service lapsed, the state stopped receiving data from the lab until someone noticed.

Missing a renewal deadline is the sort of mistake anyone could make, but it’s not the sort of mistake that state public health officials can afford to make right now. There needed to be accountability, and Angell was at the top. If the governor decided to hold her responsible for the incident, so be it.

Yet it remains unclear if that’s the whole story of her departure. On Monday, Newsom declined to say the data problems were the only reason for the resignation. So what else was it, then? When the state public health director resigns during a pandemic and over the weekend (a time usually chosen to try to bury the news), the public deserves an honest and complete explanation from the governor.

Right now it seems like the state is floundering in its response to COVID-19, and this incident doesn’t help.

In the early days of the pandemic, Newsom demonstrated decisive leadership, even when it wasn’t always popular. Things weren’t perfect, but the state acted quickly to limit the spread of the virus by shutting down and educating about the risks. Since then, Newsom and his team have sent mixed signals. Inconsistent reopening, waffling on closing places down again, banning some public gatherings that lacked social distancing while celebrating others, poorly executed contracts to purchase personal protective equipment, a lack of clarity about schools … the list goes on.

Angell’s resignation and the broken lab result data were additional examples of disarray. The latter was especially worrisome because it reinforces doubts about the state’s ability to manage technology. In many places that have fared better than California, mobile phones and other devices are the backbone of a robust contact tracing program that allows public health officials to let people know when they’ve been exposed to the virus. Those people then can get tested and self-quarantine if necessary.

California right now is not using technology-based contact tracing, but other states are rolling it out. If it works for them, California could follow. It will only succeed here, however, if people opt in because they are confident that promised confidentiality and accuracy will not break when someone forgets to renew a license.

If Newsom wants Californians to trust his leadership at this difficult time, he must offer clear, consistent messaging and a coherent strategy before the pandemic spreads beyond control.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.