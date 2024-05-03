PD Editorial: A step forward on cannabis

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The Biden administration appears headed toward reclassifying marijuana as a less-dangerous drug, a long overdue move. That’s just a start, though. Legislative changes are needed, too, to stabilize and decriminalize the cannabis marketplace.

California voters legalized medical marijuana in 1996. Twenty years later, voters legalized recreational use. Today, about three-fourths of states permit marijuana use either for medical or recreational purposes. However, the feds still treat cannabis like it’s as dangerous as heroin, with criminal penalties for possession.

That antiquated approach leaves state-legal marijuana businesses in a regulatory bind and defies the American electorate’s overwhelming acceptance of marijuana.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency classifies drugs based on their potential for abuse or dependency and whether they have a legitimate medical purpose. The DEA reportedly intends to keep marijuana illegal but reclassify it from Schedule I — the highest level, which includes heroin, LSD, ecstasy and, since 1970, marijuana — to Schedule III, like Tylenol with codeine, ketamine, anabolic steroids and testosterone.

That makes sense, given what we know about marijuana, though there’s still much more to learn. Schedule I classification has stymied authorization for clinical trials and hindered research.

Today’s marijuana generally is more potent than that of previous generations, and using it is profoundly unhealthy for youth and their still-developing brains. Thus, marijuana use by young people may be a gateway toward other drug use, including opiate addiction. Researchers also know that marijuana can impair driving, but further study is needed to create standards and develop reliable testing for someone driving while high.

Many California cannabis operations are having a tough time because the market remains oversaturated with suppliers, a situation unlikely to change unless interstate commerce becomes legal. Meanwhile, the black market flourishes amid a patchwork of local regulations and costs, including state and local taxes, faced by sellers of legal marijuana. Sonoma County supervisors recently lowered the tax rate in unincorporated areas.

When cannabis changes to Schedule III, there will be additional tax benefits. Cannabis sellers and manufacturers will be able to write off their business expenses under the federal tax code, just like any other business. Under Schedule I, that is forbidden.

President Joe Biden could have pushed more quickly for change during his first three years in office, but better late than never. It’s an election year, and Biden wants the support of young voters who strongly support legalization.

Yet normalizing cannabis nationally also will require congressional action. For example, federal law prevents most cannabis businesses from processing credit cards and using banks. They must operate on a cash basis, which makes them attractive targets for criminals.

One solution is the SAFE Banking Act, which passed the U.S. House with strong bipartisan support but stalled in the Senate. Even more useful would be the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, which is backed by California Sen. Alex Padilla and other Democrats. The bill would decriminalize cannabis at the federal level, promote research, create FDA standards for cannabis products and establish a federal cannabis tax.

Alas, those bills aren’t likely to pass the current dysfunctional Congress in an election year, so the Biden administration is doing what it can by rescheduling the drug. It’s about time.

