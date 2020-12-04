PD Editorial: A strong antidote for coronavirus surge

A new round of coronavirus shutdowns, as ordered Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, is drastic but necessary medicine for a pandemic raging out of control.

Yes, Californians are exhausted and the economy is on life support, but aggressive action is again needed to save lives and livelihoods.

The United States set a grim trifecta of records on Wednesday — new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. In California, the daily death toll has risen nearly tenfold over the past month. Sonoma County reported its worst day yet on Tuesday, with 343 new coronavirus infections.

And the worst may be yet to come.

“The bottom line is if we don’t act now our hospital system will be overwhelmed,” Newsom said during his Thursday news conference. “This is the most challenging moment since the beginning of this pandemic.”

The governor’s warning echoed Dr. Robert Redfield, the head of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Speaking at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event a day earlier, Redfield said: “December, January and February are going to be rough times. I actually think they’re going to be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation.”

Don’t expect any leadership from Washington before President Donald Trump leaves office next month. Newsom, meanwhile, undermined his own credibility by joining a large group at a birthday dinner for a lobbyist friend last month at the French Laundry in Yountville.

But White House denial and statehouse hypocrisy aren’t reasons to put your life or the lives of your loved ones at risk.

The coronavirus can be deadly, and it spreads easily in the air. Don’t let anyone tell you the bleak situation in California and elsewhere is just a function of more people getting tested. A larger proportion of tests is coming back positive.

Moreover, the surging numbers, sobering as they are, don’t yet fully reflect Thanksgiving travel and gatherings or Black Friday shopping.

In large parts of California, the new lockdowns could begin as early as Monday and last at least three weeks. In the Bay Area, including Sonoma County, Newsom said a stay-home order is likely by mid-December. Restrictions kick in when 85% of beds are taken in hospital intensive care units.

Many of the rules will mirror the lockdown ordered in March: bars and wineries must close, along with salons, barber shops, museums, amusement parks and campgrounds. Restaurants will be limited to takeout service. Nonessential travel is discouraged.

Some restrictions have been modified for the better. All retailers will be allowed to remain open, limited to 20% of capacity. Big-box stores got an unfair advantage in the spring — able to stay open because they offer food and other essential goods but racking up all manner of sales while many local merchants were forced to close.

Beaches and parks will remain open, and Newsom urged people to get outside and exercise. Playgrounds are required to close — a decision that should be revisited as children also need opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Commercial restrictions alone won’t control the virus. People need to stay home except for essential business such as medical appointments or buying food, outdoor religious services or recreation.

Public health officials’ pleas for people to wear masks and limit interactions outside their household are too frequently ignored, with large gatherings becoming superspreader events.

Compliance has been, and will continue to be, largely voluntary. The police won’t be patrolling for parties, but the virus may be an uninvited guest.

Vaccines will be available soon, but the coronavirus hasn’t been tamed. Staying home wasn’t easy in the spring, but Californians flattened the curve. We need to do it again.

