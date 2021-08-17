PD Editorial: A sudden, tragic and inevitable end in Afghanistan

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

In the end, the only surprise was how swiftly Afghanistan collapsed.

Despite almost 20 years of effort, more than 2,000 American military casualties and $2 trillion spent, the United States couldn’t create stable democratic institutions or security forces capable of defending Afghanistan from the Taliban.

Afghan cities fell in a matter of days, rather than months, after it became clear the American military presence was at an end. Kabul, the capital, fell Sunday without a fight. Scenes of people desperately trying to board airplanes leaving the country evoked the fall of Saigon in 1975.

If past is prologue, the Afghan people — especially women and girls — will once again live under harsh and puritanical rule by the Islamic fanatics who provided a safe harbor for terrorists who attacked the United States on Sept. 11, 2001. Those who aided the U.S. and its allies face the prospect of imprisonment, torture or even death unless they are evacuated along with diplomatic personnel.

President Joe Biden inevitably will shoulder much of the blame for the implosion of the Afghan government, the chaotic departure of American personnel and whatever humanitarian disasters may follow. But the previous three presidents share responsibility for a war that had no strategic exit strategy from the start.

President Donald Trump’s administration negotiated a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. and allied forces. Trump tried to leave even sooner, and he has criticized Biden for missing the May 1 deadline.

President Barack Obama misled the public about the progress of the war and the supposed end of American involvement in 2014. So did Congress and the Pentagon.

President George W. Bush, who ordered the invasion of Afghanistan soon after the 9/11 attacks, squandered public support and needlessly complicated the military and diplomatic missions by starting a war in Iraq two years later.

And, as Biden said Monday, blame also falls on corrupt and ineffectual political and military leaders in Afghanistan. They had an unprecedented opportunity to build a democracy, with free speech, a free press and equal rights for women. They chose instead to enrich themselves and desert their posts.

“American troops cannot — and should not — be fighting in a war, and dying in a war, that the Afghan are not willing to fight for themselves,” Biden said. “We gave them every chance to determine their own future. What we could not provide them was the will to fight for that future.”

And, as Biden said, “one more year, five more years or 20 more years” wouldn’t have made a difference. The outcome was predictable, even inevitable.

Eight North Bay men were among the 2,448 American service members killed in Afghanistan. Their families may wonder why they were deployed to a country whose own military wasn’t prepared to fight. Each of the lost lives is a tragedy. We honor their service and mourn with their families. Yet we believe their sacrifices enhanced America’s national security.

The invasion of Afghanistan had two primary objectives: tracking down the perpetrators of the Sept. 11 attacks and ensuring that al-Qaida terrorists couldn’t use Afghanistan as a base for planning future attacks on the United States. Osama bin Laden is dead, and Biden told the nation that embedded forces aren’t necessary to prevent Afghanistan from once again becoming a haven for terrorists. That’s now a solemn responsibility for Biden and future presidents.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.