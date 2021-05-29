PD Editorial: A time to reflect on service and sacrifice

Flowers were placed on the graves of Union and Confederate soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery for the first official Memorial Day observance.

The date was May 30, 1868.

Gen. John A. Logan, the national commander of the Grand Army of the Republic, a veterans group formed after the Civil War, proclaimed the commemoration. At the time, it was called Decoration Day.

In his remarks, Logan urged Americans to “gather round their sacred remains” and “raise above them the dear old flag they saved.” James Garfield, an Ohio congressman who would become the 20th president of the United States, also paid tribute: “For love of country they accepted death … and made immortal their patriotism and their virtue.”

The formal ceremony in Washington, D.C. may have been inspired by grassroots events around the country that started soon after the Civil War, with some of the earliest organized by freedmen in honor of Union soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the fight against slavery.

By 1890, Decoration Day was recognized in all of the northern states. Southern states designated separate holidays to honor their Civil War dead.

After World War I, Memorial Day became a national tradition, with its contemporary name and theme: honoring Americans who died in service to their country. Congress recognized Memorial Day as a national holiday in 1938. And since 1971, it has been celebrated each year on the fourth Monday of May.

Because the holiday falls in late spring and at the end of the school year, many people see Memorial Day as the start of summer vacation season. That may be doubly true this year as the nation emerges from a different kind of war, the coronavirus pandemic, which has taken almost 600,000 lives in the United States over the past 14 months.

Many traditional Memorial Day commemorations were canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic and, regrettably, they are again on hold this year. With a growing number of people vaccinated and infection rates dropping, many holiday social events will go on.

Enjoy the three-day weekend, but please make some time to remember the 660,000 Americans who have died in battle since the Revolutionary War. We salute their service and sacrifice.

We also take note of the men and women who served in World War II and returned home to share the benefits of the Allied victory. The youngest are now in their 90s, and with each year fewer remain to share their experiences, on and off the battlefield.

In Sunday’s Forum section, you can read a piece by Nancy Sandborn of Graton. She has spent several years collecting oral histories from veterans of World War II for the Library of Congress. If you know one of these veterans, say thank you and ask to hear their stories.

To honor those veterans who already have passed, the Stars and Stripes will mark hundreds of graves at Santa Rosa Memorial Park and many other cemeteries this weekend.

Meanwhile, there is one Memorial Day tradition that doesn’t need to be disrupted by coronavirus precautions: Remember to fly your flag.

