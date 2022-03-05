PD Editorial: A traffic ticket shouldn’t lead to insurmountable debt

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

For some people, a traffic ticket is no more than an annoyance. Pay it, curse yourself for getting caught and move on. For many Californians, however, a simple ticket is the start of a debt spiral that lands them hundreds or thousands of dollars in arrears. That needs to change.

The culprit is what’s called a “civil assessment.” That’s a penalty that the courts charge when someone doesn’t show up for a hearing date or doesn’t pay a fine on time. State law allows fines up to $300 per incident, one of the highest penalties in the country. Courts typically assess the full amount. Californians can decide whether that’s because courts get some of their funding from those fines.

The fine can be applied multiple times for multiple missed deadlines or hearings. The result is compounding debt owed by Californians least able to pay. The challenge is especially acute for people of color who still are pulled over and ticketed at a disproportionately high rate.

A simple speeding ticket might initially cost a couple of hundred dollars once all the court costs and surcharges are factored in. But for people living paycheck to paycheck, those hundreds take away from paying bills, rent or for groceries. If they can’t afford or otherwise miss the payment, a civil assessment could more than double the initial fine. Eventually they might lose their license and still face mounting debt.

A report released last week by Debt Free Justice California documents the plight of people caught up by civil assessments. The report is framed with loaded language that reflects the group’s agenda such as referring to the assessment as a “poverty penalty” and a “hidden fee.” Look past that, though, and the data gathered by the group identifies a serious problem in the state. For example, two-thirds of Californians said they could not afford to pay a $300 fine on top of an original ticket.

The Debt Free report notes that there are better ways to get people to pay their fines and show up for hearings. Other states send text message reminders that prove more effective.

It's easy to wag one’s finger and say, “Don’t do the crime if you can’t pay the fine.” That’s a privileged view. Traffic fines don’t scale based on income and therefore hit low-income people harder. They probably should scale to serve as equitable disincentive and penalty, but that’s not under discussion now.

What is under discussion is dialing back the magnitude of the civil assessments. Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the Legislature to reduce the maximum penalty to $150. It won’t make the fine affordable for everyone, but it would be a step in the right direction. He also proposes allocating $50 million to the courts to offset lost revenue.

Newsom isn’t breaking new ground here nor is he particularly aggressive. The Press Democrat documented similar problems back in 2015. Then-Gov. Jerry Brown recommended slashing the rate to $50. Instead he and the Legislature approved an amnesty program to cut delinquent fines at the time.

That one-off assistance left a broken system in place. Newsom wants to make it less-broken so that fewer Californians are caught up in state-imposed debt for minor traffic infractions. Lawmakers should help him.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.