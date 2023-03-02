PD Editorial: A traumatic day at Montgomery High

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

A 16-year-old boy lost his life in the middle of the day, in front of fellow students, in a stabbing Wednesday at Santa Rosa’s Montgomery High School.

Let that sink in.

A young person — at this writing we don’t know much more about him — went to school Wednesday morning and will never return home to his family.

A second 16-year-old student was wounded, police said, and a 15-year-old classmate is in custody.

It’s tragic, shocking, unsettling — and a reminder that in America today violence can occur anytime and anywhere.

Even a school.

School should be a safe space, a place for learning and growing and imagining life’s possibilities. Students should not be worrying about weapons or dying. Neither should parents or teachers or any other staff members.

But we do. We must.

A generation of Americans has been raised on lockdowns, active-shooter drills and chilling advice like “run, hide, fight.” California lawmakers mandated telephones in classrooms more than a decade ago, in case teachers needed to call for help. Children used cellphones to dial 911 during the gruesome massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, last year.

Montgomery High students didn’t witness a mass shooting. There were no guns involved. We can be thankful for that, but make no mistake, this was a dangerous incident and will be traumatic for some students, perhaps including students at other local schools.

As described by Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan, the two 16-year-old students entered an art class shortly after 11 a.m. and began fighting with the 15-year-old student. The younger boy was one of 27 students in the classroom; the older boys were not enrolled in the class.

A teacher and three classroom aids intervened, but the fight quickly resumed, and the 15-year-old student produced a 4- or 5-inch folding knife. One of the 16-year-olds suffered three stab wounds to the upper torso and died at a local hospital. The other 16-year-old suffered a wound to his hand.

The younger student ran away, and the high school and three nearby schools remained on lockdown until police found the 15-year-old about 40 minutes later, hiding in a creekbed near St. Eugene’s Cathedral. He was taken into custody without incident, Cregan said.

Police are still investigating, and the district attorney must then decide whether to file criminal charges.

School officials wisely decided to cancel classes for the day, and parents soon crowded the Montgomery campus looking for their children. As of this writing, no decision had been made about when classes will resume.

When they do, teachers and other adults must be alert and ready to help. From the wildfires and on through the pandemic lockdown, many teens have struggled with depression, isolation and other mental health issues. A death on campus can only add to the stress.

School officials communicated quickly, and seemingly thoroughly, perhaps having learned from a recent incident at Casa Grande High in Petaluma, where parents say administrators weren’t forthcoming and failed to order a lockdown after a student was assaulted in a classroom.

The Santa Rosa school board also should revisit its decision in 2020 to discontinue the school resource officer program, with a chance for public participation. Cregan says he would like to see cops back on campus, and some Montgomery students asked why they were gone. An officer can’t be everywhere, and may not have prevented the stabbing, but students might feel more secure seeing an officer on campus.

Montgomery High is a large and spirited school, with active performing arts and athletic programs along with its Baccalaureate academic program. Let’s make sure it remains a place where kids can thrive.

