PD Editorial: A trip to Mars isn’t science fiction

Let’s take a break from the pandemic and politics and, for a day, devote this space to imagination and ingenuity.

Humans have been watching Mars for millenniums, starting long before astronomers distinguished planets from stars and other celestial phenomena. Visible to the naked eye, the red planet was closely observed by the Babylonians, the Egyptians, the Maya and other ancient civilizations who followed its path across the sky and included it in their mythology.

The fascination endured, with tales of life on Mars becoming a staple of science-

fiction stories, including a 1938 radio drama about a Martian invasion that sowed panic in America.

Humans are still looking for life on Mars almost a century later. The next chapter of that search begins at 12:55 p.m. Thursday when NASA’s Perseverance rover is scheduled to touch down in the Jezero Crater, after a journey of 309 million miles.

Perseverance isn’t the first Mars rover, and it won’t be alone on the planet. NASA’s Curiosity rover landed in 2012 and is still chugging along. China, one of three countries to put a spacecraft in orbit of Mars this week, plans to land a its rover in May or June.

Perseverance is equipped to send back pictures and sounds as it explores for signs of ancient microbial life in an area believed to have been a lake some 3.8 billion years ago.

Using a drill and robotic hands, it will gather samples of Martian soil to be returned to Earth by a future mission. A drone-sized helicopter designed to hover 15 feet above the surface promises what NASA is calling “a Wright Brothers moment” — the first powered flight test on Mars.

To top it off, Perseverance will test technologies for converting atmospheric carbon dioxide into oxygen that could help sustain human life on Mars. That day may not be so far off. NASA hopes to send astronauts to Mars in the 2030s.

This voyage of discovery, like past expeditions to once remote corners of Earth, is a triumph of science and a testament to humans’ unending desire to expand the boundaries of the world they inhabit.

Perseverance’s arrival couldn’t come at a better time. Americans, exhausted by political conflict and longing for diversion after 11 months of pandemic restrictions, could use a distraction. Like our ancient ancestors, we can look to the sky and wonder what’s out there to be found — knowing we’re closer than ever to finding answers.

