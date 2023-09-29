PD Editorial: A wild water year is just the start of climate whiplash

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

California’s water year ends Saturday, and what a strange year it’s been. Just 12 months ago, the North Bay and all of California were struggling through a yearslong drought. Today the region is flush with water. Whiplashing between annual weather extremes is the new normal.

When it rained here this week, it was the first precipitation in months. Dry summers through September are the historic norm in the North Bay, but this bit of September rain capped a wet and wild 2023 water year. (Official water years are labeled by the September in which they end.)

In October, Santa Rosa recorded more than 10 inches of rain. December, January and March all saw huge, soaking downpours, too. More than 42 inches of rain fell over the past 12 months. That replenished aquifers and reservoirs that were below critical levels. Today, the Lake Sonoma and Lake Mendocino reservoirs hold twice as much water as they did a year ago. The region is in good shape for now.

California needed that wet year. Drought had threatened crops and livelihoods for several years. The danger of wildfire grew as vegetation dried out. Californians might never really have achieved the water saving goals that Gov. Gavin Newsom and environmental experts wanted during the drought, but the state survived.

We could be in for another wet winter as an El Niño strengthens in the Pacific Ocean.

During an El Niño unusually warm waters move closer to the West Coast. That pushes the Pacific jet stream south of its neutral position and tends to bring wetter and warmer weather. El Niño years are notoriously erratic, though, and sometimes a strong El Niño results in dryer weather. We’ll know soon enough.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has increased the chance of persistent El Niño this winter to 95% and the chance that it will be a strong one to 71%.

This should surprise no one who has been paying attention. Climate change is warming the world, heating sea and sky. That’s an environment ripe for stronger El Niño effects, not to mention all of the other climate effects that will plague humanity in the coming decades.

One effect already manifesting is more frequent whiplash between periods of extreme dry and extreme precipitation. The overall rain California receives on average has remained fairly consistent, but it is becoming increasingly concentrated in wet years with droughts in between. That poses critical challenges to the state not just in terms of retaining water but also in terms of localized catastrophes.

Extreme precipitation incidents can cause flooding and mudslides, especially in areas that might have burned during the dry periods. The intense variability also will threaten ecosystems and agricultural industries that rely on at least some but not too much rain.

All of which leaves the state and the North Bay in a precarious position. Leaders must not postpone projects and policies to mitigate floods, reduce water consumption and increase storage capacity. Climate change is here, and it’s going to be a wild ride.

