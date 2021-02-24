PD Editorial: A year in, the loss of life is staggering

The United States passed a grim milestone this week: 500,000 deaths from COVID-19.

In less than a year, the virus has taken more American lives than World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War combined.

To put that number in context, it’s a little less than the population of Wyoming.

And a little more than the population of Sonoma County.

But numbers don’t tell the full story. Each tally represents a person. These are mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, sisters and brothers, friends and neighbors, many of whom died alone so loved ones wouldn’t be exposed to infection.

It is a staggering loss of life, and no corner of the country has been spared.

A year ago, as Donald Trump assured the nation that the coronavirus was nothing to fear, public health experts knew otherwise. Projections ranged from 100,000 deaths if Americans were rigorous about masks and other protocols to 2.2 million if guidelines were ignored.

That this week’s milestone is in the bottom half of that range is, like the emergence of effective vaccines and a recent decline in new cases, reason for gratitude.

But no one should mistake a half-million deaths for evidence of success.

Trump’s steadfast refusal to take the threat seriously, endorsement of unproven therapies, disdain for science and mask-less rallies helped turn the coronavirus from a public health emergency into a wedge issue, further dividing the country and undermining efforts by public health experts, including his own advisers, to educate Americans and save lives while awaiting a vaccine.

The vaccine rollout has been chaotic. It’s now up to President Joe Biden and other officials at the federal, state and local level to secure adequate vaccine supplies and organize expedited — and equitable — distribution.

Meanwhile, as the leader of a grieving nation, Biden is showing the compassion and empathy his predecessor so sorely lacked.

On Monday, he ordered flags lowered to half-staff and lit candles at a White House memorial service for the victims of the pandemic.

“This nation will know sunny days again,” Biden said. “This nation will know joy again. And as we do, we’ll remember each person we lost, the lives they lived and the loved ones they’ve left behind. We will get through this. I promise you.”

There are reasons for optimism. New cases are down more than 70% nationwide and 83% in California since mid-January, indicating an end to the holiday surge. Hospitalizations have declined by about half, and vaccinations were increasing steadily, reaching about 1.7 million people a day before last week’s snowstorms in the Midwest and East disrupted supply chains.

To top it off, five California counties moved out of the most restrictive tier on Tuesday, with eight likely to follow next week.

But the pandemic is not done with us.

By June 1, researchers at the University of Washington project, the U.S. death count will hit 589,000 — and could rise considerably higher if people stop following protocols.

We must remain vigilant at least for several more months. That means wearing a mask, maintaining safe social distances and avoiding large groups, washing your hands regularly and getting vaccinated as soon as you’re eligible and an appointment is available.

Do it as a tribute to the half-million Americans who have already died.

