PD Editorial: A year like no other: Reflections on life during a global pandemic

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

One year ago, Sonoma County woke up to an ominous new reality.

The lead story in The Press Democrat began, “Sonoma County’s public health officer has ordered residents to stay home for three weeks — apart from crucial errands — and limited all but essential business and government operations, a mandatory and unprecedented directive that went into effect Wednesday and is aimed squarely at the growing threat of the coronavirus to the community.”

One of the headlines at the top of the front page said, “Push to halt community spread as infection total reaches 6.”

Three weeks. Six infections. How little we knew about the pandemic unfolding around us.

Shoppers stripped supermarket shelves and waited in long checkout lines with baskets filled with canned goods, bottled water and toilet paper. Normally busy streets turned eerily quiet as people who could stopped commuting and started working from home. Most schools had closed five days earlier for spring break, and students have yet to return a year later. Many businesses remain closed, while others operate at sharply reduced capacity.

From six infections, Sonoma County’s total has grown to 28,820, including 308 deaths.

The local numbers are a tiny fraction of the 120 million COVID-19 infections and 2.6 million deaths reported so far during this global pandemic. Each number is a person, many of them seniors and poor people of color. So much loss of life is difficult to comprehend, yet still more people will die before this virus finally is vanquished.

The economic upheaval isn’t over either. As infection rates fluctuated, rising and falling like an invisible viral tide, public health officials relaxed but never eliminated their lockdown orders. Sonoma County emerged from the state’s strictest limits on commerce and public activities only this week, yet thousands of people are still out of work and some local businesses may never reopen. Once the virus is under control, the next challenge is healing the economy.

That will require mature and disciplined political leadership that has been too frequently absent over the past year. By denying COVID-19’s dire threat and denigrating expert advice about masks and other lifesaving strategies, President Donald Trump and some governors put their own supporters at risk. Inconsistent enforcement of lawful public health orders by sheriffs undercut efforts to flatten the curve. More recently, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s endless tinkering with eligibility rules has needlessly complicated the vaccine rollout in California.

If our politicians have disappointed, ordinary people keep rising to the challenge.

We admire the doctors and nurses striving to save lives and the essential workers caring for elders in nursing homes, maintaining utility systems, stocking grocery shelves and cooking meals. They stayed on the job, often at the risk of their own health, so others had food, water, electricity and a better chance to avoid infection while waiting for an effective vaccine. We’re grateful for their skills and dedication.

For months, we have watched the steady growth of infections and deaths. A new milestone — the number of people vaccinated — offers hope that the end of the pandemic is near.

As our newsroom colleagues are detailing in an ongoing series of stories about the upheaval wrought by the coronavirus, this has indeed been a year like no other. Let’s all hope that none of us ever experiences another one like it.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.