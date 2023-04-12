PD Editorial: Activist judge’s ruling outlawing abortion pill won’t stand

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Americans shouldn’t let outrage at a Texas judge’s abortion ruling undermine their commitment to the rule of law.

Last week’s ruling would have been laughable if it were not so serious. A conservative federal judge ruled that the Food and Drug Administration erred more than 20 years ago when it approved mifepristone for use. During those decades, the drug has proved safe and effective. It’s used in more than half of all abortions in the United States.

The Texas judge delayed enforcement of the ruling for a week to give the federal government time to appeal, which it has. A higher court could and should issue a longer stay while the appeal is pending so that women may continue to access the drug.

The ruling was shocking in its scope and outlandish in its legal analysis. The judge, a conservative Trump appointee with a history of opposing abortion and LGBTQ+ rights, ruled based on process, not women’s health nor the long-term safety record of the drug. His analysis ignored medical research, elevated dubious claims of abortion foes and was laced with anti-abortion sophistry.

The decision was written so broadly that it could upend how the FDA approves other drugs. The approval process would take longer and cost more. That, in turn, would mean people waiting longer to access potentially lifesaving drugs and paying more for them when they can.

Many legal scholars have argued that the decision is so poorly conceived that even a conservative U.S. Supreme Court that last year overturned the constitutional right to abortion guaranteed by Roe vs. Wade would have a hard time upholding it.

Hours after the Texas decision, a federal judge in Washington state upheld the legality of the drug, setting up conflicting rulings that could quickly climb the ladder of justice.

Hope for eventual reversal hasn’t prevented many liberal activists and politicians from overreacting. Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both Democrats, called on the Biden administration to flat out ignore the Texas ruling. That is a dangerous path that the Biden administration is wise to eschew.

When elected leaders ignore courts and laws, it rarely ends well. Think the “massive resistance” to school integration in the South after the Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education ruling. A single ruling from a lower court judge, even one as odious as this, doesn’t justify abandoning the rule of law.

Let the legal process play out. That might mean some temporary barriers to abortion access, but better that than a turn toward executive tyranny. California is stockpiling the drug so that it will remain available in the interim.

Even if the Texas decision somehow stands, it will not permanently ban mifepristone. Nothing in it prevents the FDA from going through the approval process again and addressing the shortcomings that the judge manufactured.

The conservative push to ban abortion is strikingly out of step with American popular opinion. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, voters have endorsed multiple ballot measures to protect abortion rights and pro-abortion candidates in competitive races. One ruling from an activist judge is a setback, not cause for panic.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.