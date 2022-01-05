PD Editorial: Advice for Colorado wildfire victims

North Bay residents’ hearts go out to the victims of last week’s devastating wildfire in Colorado. We understand Coloradans’ suffering as only a community that has gone through the same can. We also know what comes next. The road to rebuilding and recovery is difficult.

The Marshall fire was the most destructive in Colorado’s history. It burned 6,000 acres between Denver and Boulder. It destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and damaged 127 more.

Families fled the rapidly approaching flames. Fortunately, there have been no reported fatalities, but two people remain missing. Hundreds of pets and other animals are missing, too.

One cannot overstate the immediate trauma experienced by thousands of people who lost their homes. In mere hours, the fire destroyed entire neighborhoods. It consumed the precious things people keep in their homes — the irreplaceable possessions whose value is measured more in memories than dollars. The fire also consumed mundane personal belongings like clothing. One doesn’t think about how important they are until they are gone.

Now there’s the scramble to find temporary housing, clothing and supplies for everyone. The broader community must rally to support those who lost their homes and to thwart scammers and price-gougers who prey on victims. That work will be complicated by the pandemic and the fast-spreading omicron variant.

Even as we here in California empathize with the newest members of the wildfire club, we can console them that things will get better.

After the 2017 fires destroyed 5,334 homes in Sonoma County, this community went through what Boulder County is experiencing now. The loss was horrible, and the work in the immediate aftermath was difficult. Recovery might seem impossible, but with perseverance and care, you will overcome.

It will take time, and things won’t be the same afterward. A community can bond together, but the big help, the state and federal relief, doesn’t arrive instantly. Rebuilding will be slower than anyone wants, too. Here, it was two years before the majority of homes destroyed in the Tubbs and Nuns fires were rebuilt. And some people didn’t move back.

There will be temptation to find a villain, someone to blame for the devastation. Already investigators are focusing on a property owned by a Christian group. Do not rush to conclusions. After the 2017 fires, PG&E, California’s largest electric utility, came under intense scrutiny, and rightfully so given its history in relation to wildfires. Investigators determined PG&E was responsible for some of the fires, though the Tubbs fire started with a private electrical system adjacent to a residential structure near Calistoga. When all the evidence is in, hold those responsible accountable. And even after all that, other challenges will remain.

In California, we still contend with insurance companies that seek to cancel policies for homeowners in fire-prone areas. Barring that, they’d like to increase rates unconscionably based on speculation about what future fires might cost. Do not be surprised if insurers deploy those same tactics in Colorado. It isn’t too soon to enlist help from lawmakers and regulators.

Displaced residents and others in fire-prone areas also should prepare for long debates about how best to mitigate risk. The federal government is providing some financial assistance for prevention, but states and communities must think carefully about how they will move forward in the safest way possible as the world continues to warm.

Survival is the foremost concern in the immediate aftermath of a wildfire, and recovery will be a lengthy process. Know, Colorado, that you are not the first, and you are not alone.

