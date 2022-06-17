PD Editorial: After 10 years, ‘Dreamers’ are still waiting

It has been 10 years since President Barack Obama signed an executive order providing a degree of security for “Dreamers,” undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children.

They are now young men and women who grew up in America, attended school here, found work here, made lives here. But they arrived here through no choice of their own, and some even grew up believing they were U.S. citizens.

Their dream is to stay — legally.

However, before June 15, 2012, when Obama established the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, they could be deported to countries they may not remember. DACA allows them to stay and work or study on a provisional basis.

Obama created the program as a stopgap because Congress, stalemated over other immigration issues, didn’t act.

In the decade since, DACA has more than proven its worth. And Congress still hasn’t acted.

Because of DACA, about 800,000 people — most of whom arrived in the U.S. at age 7 or younger — have obtained renewable permits allowing them to work, study or serve in the armed forces, so long as they are not convicted of a serious crime.

Dreamers pay $3.4 billion more in taxes annually than they receive in benefits and contribute more than $40 billion a year to the U.S. economy, according to research by the American Action Forum. They also bolster the workforce at a time when many employers are struggling to fill jobs.

An overwhelming majority of Americans favor permanent protection, and there is support from members of both parties in Congress and President Joe Biden. Yet the Dream Act is still languishing on Capitol Hill, blocked by a Republican filibuster threat in the Senate.

There’s more than semantics at stake.

President Donald Trump professed support for Dreamers, then tried to use them as bargaining chips, ordering an end to DACA in a failed attempt to gain leverage for immigration proposals that were going nowhere in Congress.

The Supreme Court rejected Trump’s gambit as a violation of a 1946 law intended to prevent capricious executive decisions. However, the ruling did not address the legality of DACA itself.

If DACA’s protections are not written into federal law, a more competent president might succeed where Trump did not.

A separate legal challenge by several state attorneys general resulted in a 2021 order by a federal judge in Texas that bars new applications. That decision is pending before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and the case could bring DACA back to the Supreme Court.

In the meantime, Dreamers are left under a cloud. They must apply for a new permit every two years, pay their fee and hope for the best. These young people deserve better. They didn’t choose to come here, but they have taken advantage of what America has to offer, and they’re asking for a chance to give back, just as generations of immigrants have done.

This is an opportunity for Congress to compromise, to pass a law that has broad public support and undeniable benefits for the nation. As Obama said in a statement marking the 10th anniversary of DACA: “Let’s honor these Dreamers and everything they’ve done to strengthen our country. Let’s treat them like the Americans that they are.”

