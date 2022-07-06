PD Editorial: Almond milk by any other name would taste as creamy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to declare that nondairy milk alternatives aren’t really milk. Henceforth producers would need to call their product something else. Goodbye “almond milk,” hello “almond drink,” or some better market-tested name.

The FDA sent its recommendations to the White House Office of Management and Budget a few weeks ago. OMB could approve them any time.

Advocates from the dairy-industrial complex argue that when nondairy products call themselves almond milk or whatever, it confuses consumers. Shoppers might buy soy milk thinking that they can bake with it or that they’ll get the same nutritional content as good old American cow’s milk. Or goat’s milk; they’ll let that slide because it comes out of a mammal, like all real milk. But that almond and soy stuff is totally different.

The idea that consumers can’t figure out that soy milk differs from cow milk is condescending at best. Consumers don’t read every nutrition label, but nondairy milks clearly identify what they are made of on the front of the package. Shoppers who pick up “soy milk” or “almond milk” know that they aren’t getting cow milk.

If this all sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because a Petaluma-based nondairy food maker already fought this battle and won.

A few years ago, state regulators tried to tell Miyoko’s Creamery that it couldn’t call its plant-based vegan butter “butter.” The company sued, and the courts — all the way up to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals — practically laughed regulators out the courtroom.

California officials in that case made the same kind of arguments that are now being heard at the national level about nondairy milk. Consumers are confused. The nutrition isn’t the same. People need protecting. Regulators invoked a study titled “Consumer Accuracy at Identifying Plant-based and Dairy-based Milk Items” that they insisted proved their point. The judge read the report and found that any confusion was small and cut across dairy and nondairy products alike. The state’s reasoning, the judge wrote, “defies common sense.”

A bipartisan group of federal lawmakers, including Rep. Julia Brownley of Westlake Village, has asked the FDA to stand down. “FDA should not be using its labeling authority to harm a growing industry and the millions of American consumers for whom plant-based foods are an important part of their diet,” they wrote to the agency.

The FDA and OMB should take a fresh look at Miyoko’s case and decide if they really want to be on the wrong side of this losing, anti-consumer legal fight.

This isn’t really about consumers but a politically powerful dairy industry muscling government into action against upstart competitors. Dairy consumption has been in decline for at least a couple of decades. Some of that is attributable the rise of nondairy alternatives, but a lot of it is the result of changing consumer choices. People aren’t confused, they just don’t drink milk like they used to. The market is working fine.

