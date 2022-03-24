PD Editorial: America should welcome more Ukrainian refugees

Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine has displaced millions of people. The United States should open its borders to far more Ukrainian refugees than it has so far.

The United Nations reports that 3.6 million Ukrainians have fled their homeland to other nations. That’s more than the population of Connecticut.

Most Ukrainians crossed into neighboring Poland and remained. There, 2.1 million refugees now strain that Eastern European country’s ability to provide humanitarian relief and housing. Hundreds of thousands have fled to other nearby countries, including Russia itself.

Some refugees travel further to find safety and security. Scotland announced this week that it will welcome 3,000 Ukrainians immediately. That isn’t just a government dictate. About 8,600 Scots have signed up to host refugees.

Meanwhile, the United States has not stepped up to provide sanctuary. CNN reported that the United States has taken in fewer than 700 Ukrainians since October. If America just offered to take in proportionally as many refugees as Scotland, it would accept 180,000.

The United States has provided help in other ways. Congress authorized more than $4 billion in humanitarian assistance, which includes $1.4 billion dedicated to helping the refugee crisis. America also has been at the fore in imposing sanctions and restrictions on Russia.

President Joe Biden has said he would welcome Ukrainian refugees, but neither he nor Vice President Kamala Harris, who recently visited Poland, would commit to a number. Nor have they created a means for American families to volunteer to host Ukrainians.

America has robust Ukrainian communities already that could ease the transition for refugees. During the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when the nation was much more welcoming to immigrants, many Eastern Europeans, including Ukrainians, arrived here. Today, more than 1 million Americans are of Ukrainian descent according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

They are largely concentrated in Eastern and Midwestern cities. New York has the most, but cities like Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit and Philadelphia all boast strong Ukrainian communities. It’s not uncommon driving around one of those cities to pass decades-old Ukrainian churches or to find a Ukrainian festival coming up.

Even California is home to tens of thousands of people of Ukrainian descent.

No doubt those Ukrainian communities and many more Americans would be willing to help people who have fled the fighting half a world away.

When America pulled out of Afghanistan, it admitted more than 76,000 Afghans. Granted, they were evacuated from a situation of America’s making, but their arrival demonstrates that America is capable of welcoming a population in crisis.

Political obstacles would arise. Immigration, refugees and asylum-seekers raise difficult political conversations. But the fact that there has been broad, bipartisan support for helping Ukraine offers hope that Americans could coalesce behind accepting more refugees.

There also would be logistical challenges of moving people from Europe to America and finding immediate food and housing for them until they settle in with host families or other options. Their official status and whether they could work also would need to be addressed.

These are not insurmountable problems. We don’t know exactly how many Ukrainian refugees the United States should accept, but it’s more than 700.

