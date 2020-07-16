PD Editorial: Americans should listen to Fauci, not Trump

President Donald Trump finally appeared in public wearing a mask over the weekend, but behind the scenes White House aides were engaged in a scurrilous effort to discredit one of the nation’s leading experts on infectious diseases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s sin? Leveling with the American people about the coronavirus.

Over the past four months, as the U.S. case climbed steadily past 3.4 million and the death toll hit 136,000, the president stubbornly insisted that the virus is a hoax, a harmless nuisance akin to the common cold or that, “like a miracle,” it would disappear on its own.

Fauci, as much as anyone else, has filled the leadership gap.

Speaking plainly and directly in his Brooklyn accent, the longtime chief of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease has provided facts about COVID-19 and explained how people can protect themselves and their loved ones.

Unable to stifle him, the president and his aides are working to undermine him.

Fauci remains a member of the White House coronavirus task force, but the Financial Times reports that he hasn’t been invited to brief the president since June 2.

Fauci has continued to speak with print reporters and at medical conferences, but the White House has refused to allow him to appear on TV news programs for nearly a month.

Trump used one of his own TV appearances to take a pot shot, telling Fox News that “Fauci is a nice man, but he’s made lots of mistakes.”

This past weekend, the Washington Post reported, the White House distributed a list of bullet points — like a campaign’s opposition research memo — identifying comments by Fauci that it characterized as “wrong.”

Afterward, White House officials offered predictable denials about any effort to smear Fauci. Then, Dan Scavino, a former Trump golf caddy now serving as deputy White House chief of staff, tweeted a cartoon mocking Fauci.

Trump’s aversion to science is nothing new, so the disinformation campaign shouldn’t surprise anyone. Still there’s an almost absurd irony to the White House attacks, which effectively accuse Fauci of underestimating the coronavirus threat.

As is often the case with politically inspired attacks, many of the statements offered as evidence are incomplete or taken out of context.

On Feb. 29, for example, Fauci said “at this moment, there is no need to change anything you’re doing on a day-to-day basis.” Left out of the White House account was his subsequent warning that “this could change” if we “start to see community spread.”

The White House also criticized for Fauci for saying that people didn’t need to wear masks. That comment came at a time when there was a shortage of personal protective equipment and medical experts feared that there wouldn’t be enough masks for health care workers on the front lines.

Circumstances changed, and so did expert advice.

Fauci, of course, started urging people to wear masks long before Trump grudgingly complied.

This week, Trump highlighted his own “expert,” retweeting an ill-informed rant by former TV game show host Chuck Woolery: “Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it.”

Trump may be prepared to gamble on Woolery’s wheel of fortune, but we think most Americans will stick with the expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

You can send a letters to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.