PD Editorial: America’s epidemic of gun violence

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

America’s death toll from gunfire in 2023 is on track to surpass 13,000 this weekend — an average of 115 people killed each day.

As of Thursday, the 110th day of the year, the Gun Violence Archive tallied 165 mass shootings and 16 mass murders.

Four teenagers were shot to death and 32 others were wounded at a birthday party last weekend in tiny Dadeville, Alabama. Before that, five people died at a bank in Louisville, six — including three 9-year-old children — at an elementary school in Nashville, 11 at a dance hall in Monterey Park. The macabre list goes on and on.

But grisly mass shootings account for a small fraction of gun deaths. On a typical day in America, 66 people take their own lives with a gun, and 49 die in homicides, tragic accidents or acts of self-defense. The last category — the proverbial good guy with a gun — accounts for just 0.02% of fatal shootings.

This senseless loss of life is heartbreaking, elected officials offering thoughts and prayers for victims while stubbornly resisting measures that might save lives is nothing short of infuriating.

Second Amendment absolutists and their allies say no law will prevent every shooting. That’s true, just as no law deters every bank robbery or every reckless driver. But states like California that put a premium on gun safety have some of the lowest rates of gun-related deaths in the country. That isn’t a coincidence.

Mandatory background checks, red flag laws, restrictions on concealed weapons and military knockoffs — sensible measures like these keep guns away out of the hands of criminals and save innocent lives without denying law-abiding citizens firearms for sport or self-defense.

Yet state and federal elected officials, mostly Republicans, reject the most basic gun safety measures. A universal background check requirement passed twice by the U.S. House of Representatives remains stalled in the Senate by filibuster threats. For decades, almost any gun control proposal has been DOA in Congress.

Instead of banning untraceable ghost guns, some red states now allow anyone to carry concealed firearms — or to openly carry rifles and pistols. No need to demonstrate a need, or even competence with a deadly weapon, in a country where firearms far outnumber human beings.

Now, the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court and federal judges appointed by Donald Trump are systematically dismantling gun safety laws, imposing an extremist rule that only restrictions — though not weapons — that existed in the colonial era are constitutional. Among the laws most recently struck down are California’s ban on sales of semi-automatic weapons to minors and a Texas statute barring domestic abusers from possessing firearms.

One day before the Alabama birthday party massacre, Trump and at least five other potential presidential candidates addressed the National Rifle Association’s annual convention, pledging their allegiance to firearms.

For some voters that’s all that matters. But we’re certain most Americans believe lives, theirs and their children’s, deserve more protection than any gun, especially the weapons of war so commonly used in mass shootings.

The Press Democrat editorial board will continue advocating for gun safety and pushing legislators in Sacramento and Washington to do the same. With another election getting underway, we will ask candidates about their views and check incumbents’ voting records to see if they match their rhetoric. Then, maybe, America’s epidemic toll of gun violence will finally begin to recede.

