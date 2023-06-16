PD Editorial: America’s second Independence Day

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

On June 19, 1865, more than two months after Robert E. Lee surrendered, effectively ending the Civil War, the news of emancipation finally reached Texas, the westernmost Confederate state.

“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free,” Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger wrote in General Order No. 3, published in the Galveston Daily News. “This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired laborer.”

June 19, which came to be known as Juneteenth, celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. It is America’s second Independence Day.

The first Juneteenth commemoration was in Texas in 1866 and marked the anniversary of Granger’s proclamation. Juneteenth celebrations became a tradition in African American communities while remaining largely unknown to many white Americans until quite recently.

Slavery was the darkest chapter in American history; abolishing the “peculiar institution,” as it was called, proof that our founding principles endure.

As recently as 1999, only four states observed Juneteenth. With the addition of Connecticut, Minnesota, Nevada and Tennessee this year, Juneteenth is an official holiday in 28 states, including California, and the District of Columbia. President Joe Biden signed legislation in 2021 making it a federal holiday.

The official holiday falls on Monday, but Santa Rosa’s annual Juneteenth festival will be Saturday at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Juneteenth may be rooted in African American traditions, but this holiday marks a quantum leap in human rights and should be celebrated by all Americans. Although the 13th Amendment wasn’t ratified for another six months, Juneteenth marked the end of officially sanctioned human bondage in the United States.

Discrimination didn’t end with emancipation — or in the almost 160 years since. Jim Crow, lynching, poll taxes, literacy tests, enforced segregation of schools, housing and the armed forces, event waiting rooms and water fountains, and other forms of repression persisted long after the Civil War, eventually sparking the civil rights movement in the 1950s and ’60s as well as contemporary consideration of reparations.

Larger and more diverse crowds at events like Santa Rosa’s Juneteenth festival reflect growing recognition of the holiday’s universal significance At the same time, the decades when Juneteenth celebrations were mostly limited to African American communities remind us that convulsive events, especially those involving racial and ethnic minorities, sometimes receive minimal attention from mainstream media and get omitted from history lessons.

Regrettably, that’s still true in parts of the country. A number of states, most notably Florida, are actively trying to bar schools from teaching children about unsavory aspects of U.S. history, including slavery and discrimination.

But the past cannot be erased. Even if could be suppressed, doing so would be dreadfully shortsighted. Exploring the full spectrum of history, failures and achievements alike, illustrates how applying our timeless founding principles guides us to days like Juneteenth — a celebration of liberty for all.

