PD Editorial: Amid scandal, Windsor must fill council vacancy

Windsor is in turmoil, its mayor accused of gross sexual misconduct, under scrutiny from the Sheriff’s Office and facing widespread demands for his immediate resignation.

The unfolding scandal promises to be an ongoing burden for members of the Town Council, who will face questions about their handling of past complaints about Dominic Foppoli.

Foppoli denies any wrongdoing and says he won’t resign.

In an odd twist, Windsor voters are about to choose Foppoli’s successor. But, another twist, the special election won’t end his council tenure.

A quick explanation: Windsor, like numerous other California cities, switched from at-large to district elections. Windsor chose a hybrid system, with four districts and a mayor elected citywide. Foppoli was elected mayor in November with two years remaining on his Town Council term.

Yet another twist: Foppoli won his council seat in an at-large election in 2018, so the election to fill the vacancy also is a citywide vote.

Five candidates are running: Oscar Chavez, deputy director of the Sonoma County’s human services department; Julia Donoho, an architect, attorney and general contractor; Jeffrey Leasure, a former Windsor planning commissioner; Rosa Reynoza, a community activist; and Cody Wilson, a medical service technician.

Getting voters’ attention is challenging in any off-year election. For the Windsor candidates, it became exponentially more complicated when the shocking allegations against Foppoli surfaced three days after ballots went in the mail.

Ballots are due by May 4. For Windsor voters, this already was an important choice. A yearlong coronavirus lockdown is straining the resources of residents and businesses alike.

Meanwhile, divisions linger over a plan to allow construction of a hotel on the Town Green in return for a new civic center complex, including municipal offices and a new police station. Windsor’s vision for a more vibrant downtown suffered a blow over the winter when developers defaulted on plans for more than 700 apartments and condos.

Looking ahead, the council must draw new district lines before the 2022 election on a tight schedule, because census results won’t be available for several months. Now, add the fallout of the Foppoli scandal, which could complicate efforts to attract visitors and employers needed to bolster the town’s post-

pandemic economy.

Fortunately, voters have a menu of solid choices for the council vacancy.

Wilson, a relative newcomer to Windsor, brings energy but has much to learn about the community and government. The others — Chavez, Donoho, Leasure and Reynoza — have experience in public service or past campaigns. Of them, Chavez and Donoho stand out.

Chavez is networked in government and philanthropy and offers management experience. He served on Windsor’s school board, chairs the county Community Development Commission and is a co-founder of the civic group Los Cien. As a board member for California Forward, he brought a statewide housing summit to Sonoma County in 2018. If he’s elected, Chavez says he will scale back his outside commitments and focus on Windsor’s needs.

As an architect and contractor, Donoho offers an insider’s knowledge of residential development, a staple for local government and a growing priority as the state increases affordable housing targets.

Donoho has experience designing and rebuilding homes after the 2017 wildfires and, in her law practice, she helps disaster victims negotiate claims with insurers. Having served on a planning commission before moving to Windsor in 2005, she says her experience inside and outside government will enable her to build consensus on issues including the Town Green.

It’s a close call, and whoever is elected faces tumultuous times as long as Foppoli sticks around. But given Donoho’s experience with planning and development issues facing Windsor, The Press Democrat recommends her for the Town Council.

