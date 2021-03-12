PD Editorial: An agonizing but inevitable choice to close El Molino

When El Molino High School students went home on March 13 of last year, no one anticipated it would be the final day of classes on the Forestville campus.

A coronavirus stay-home order issued four days later extended spring break, and when school resumed, classes moved online, where they remain almost a year later.

This week, the West Sonoma County Union High School District’s governing board voted to close the school — an agonizing but ultimately unavoidable choice.

El Molino succumbed to declining enrollment and chronic budget problems that plagued the district long before the coronavirus abruptly closed schools a year ago.

Having missed out on proms and other senior year traditions, that distinction may not mean much to the Class of 2021, the last class to graduate from El Molino. But waiting longer would have required untenable cuts in academic programs.

So, returning students will transfer to Analy High in Sebastopol in the fall, and the district office and Laguna High, a continuation school, will relocate to El Molino.

On the surface, this may look like nothing more than shuffling the deck. But the swap allows the district to erase a budget gap projected to exceed $2 million in the upcoming school year.

School districts are required by state law to balance their books and maintain reserves. Enrollment drives school funding, and with a 20% decline over the past decade, the west county district has struggled to balance its budget. Most of the 10 elementary school districts that feed into El Molino and Analy are shrinking, too, so the horizon isn’t any brighter.

Consolidating some or all of the districts is a good way to reduce overhead costs, but it almost certainly wouldn’t offset the ongoing loss of enrollment.

No one runs for school board to close schools, but faced with deteriorating finances, and having exhausted their best alternatives, board members Laurie Fadave, Jeanne Fernandez and Kellie Noe cast difficult votes Wednesday night to close El Molino. (Their colleagues Angie Lewis and Julie Aiello voted no.)

Some parents urged the board to reduce class offerings at both schools to avoid closing one. But with nearby districts offering more electives, it’s likely that some families would enroll their children elsewhere, adding to the west county district’s fiscal woes.

“We have cut, and we have cut everywhere we possibly could cut,” Noe, the board president, said Thursday. “If we waited, it basically meant more cuts.”

By acting now, she said, the district can begin an orderly consolidation and explore ways to use El Molino’s facilities for the benefit of students and the Forestville community. We hope that includes retaining its outstanding agricultural education program.

The decision to close El Molino came eight days after voters rejected two tax measures that would have allowed the district to postpone a decision a little longer — but probably wouldn’t have changed the fate of the school.

Noe said Measure A, a $48 parcel tax lasting three years, would have pushed the day of reckoning off one more year, and Measure B, a 4 percentage point increase in hotel room taxes, would have bought a second year. However, both measures failed, leaving the school board with a painful but necessary choice.

