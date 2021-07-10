PD Editorial: An exodus from California? It’s mostly a myth

There’s been a lot of talk lately about people fleeing California for greener pastures. While the Golden State has its challenges, the stories of a Cal exodus are just that, stories

That’s not to say the state doesn’t have serious issues. It does. Homelessness, housing affordability, taxes, crime and drought all loom large. But to hear the harshest critics spin it, if a wildfire doesn’t destroy your home, an earthquake will, while antifa hordes overrun your neighborhood. The state is just a nudge away from post-apocalyptic Barter Town. One person enters, two people leave.

Keep in mind where those critics are coming from. Many would damn the state just because it’s the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris.

California remains a progressive innovator on the forefront of public policy. The state’s programs and laws often serve as models for the rest of the nation. That infuriates conservative critics. They therefore try to convince Americans that the state is a dumpster fire that people are fleeing.

That story has special resonance now. The ability to work from anywhere during the pandemic empowered people to move where they want.

And a lot of those people want to live here. The University of California has been taking a hard look at the theory of a Cal exodus, and it’s found little truth to it.

Nearly two-thirds of Californians still believe in the “California Dream,” according to newly released UC San Diego survey results. Over the past two years, the percentage of people seriously thinking about moving out of the state hasn’t changed. There isn’t even much of a gap between Democrats (21%) and Republicans (30%) seriously considering moving.

A handful of famous billionaires have decamped with their companies, but affluent Californians by and large are happy raising their families here. The income group most concerned about the future of California is the middle class earning $50,000 to $100,000. It makes sense given how much harder it is for middle-income people to make ends meet in red-hot housing markets.

It’s true that population growth has slowed over the past decade, and the state is losing a congressional seat as a result. But the population did grow. If anything, most Californians are happy to get a breather. The survey found that nearly half of Californians would prefer the state population remain steady over the next decade, and a third would like it to decrease. Only 1 in 5 want the population to increase.

It’s not all rosy. Since 2019, the percentage of people who believe California is one of the best places to live slipped 8 percentage points from 50% in 2019 to 42% in 2021, but that hasn’t caused a surge of departures.

“The empirical data will be, at once, disappointing to those who want to write California’s obituary, as well as a call to action for policymakers to address the challenges that have caused some to lose faith in the California Dream,” noted UC Regent John Pérez.

When there are challenges, as there are now, Californians don’t run away. They stick around and work to solve them in a place where they love to live.

