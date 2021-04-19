PD Editorial: An inexcusable, misplaced and criminal act of vandalism

At about 3 a.m. Saturday morning, mob justice descended on Santa Rosa. Unidentified people dressed in black threw a pig’s head and blood at a local home. It was the latest in a disturbing national trend of individuals and groups taking justice into their own hands and seeking to silence those with whom they disagree.

The pig incident occurred at a home where Barry Brodd once lived. Brodd testified as an expert witness in police use of force for the defense in the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin is the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd. Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. A verdict in the trial could come any time.

Long ago, Brodd was a Santa Rosa police officer and an instructor for Santa Rosa Junior College’s law enforcement training program. He left the Police Department in 2004 and the junior college in 2013. He no longer lives in the community. The people in the home covered in pig’s blood became innocent victims because the mob didn’t do its homework.

That night, pig’s blood also covered a statue at the Santa Rosa Plaza mall after the house. Police suspect the same group was responsible.

Many people were upset with Brodd’s defense of a white police officer accused of killing a helpless Black man. Being upset, however, does not justify the lawless activity seen on Saturday. It’s one thing to march in the streets, to protest, to rally, to share your views and your disagreement. It’s something else entirely to commit a crime.

Police have said the pig incident was felony vandalism because the damage ran to the hundreds of dollars. Perhaps that is all it was legally, but it was much more than mere vandalism. This was intimidation meant to punish Brodd and prevent justice. It comes too late to affect Chauvin’s case, but the message to others is clear: Defend an officer at your own peril. We’ll come to your house (if we get the right one) and threaten you and your family.

Chauvin deserves a vigorous defense, just like anyone accused of a crime. Structural problems exist in the justice system, to be sure, not least underlying racial biases that deny justice to some people. But if potential witnesses demur for fear of mob vengeance, justice suffers.

It’s not up to activists to challenge a witness in a trial. Prosecutors and defense attorneys cross-examine and call rebuttal witnesses. A jury decides.

Civic discourse is fraying in America, and that’s dangerous for democracy. Just in the past year, rioters invaded the U.S. Capitol; protesters vandalized the homes of the mayors of San Jose and Portland, Oregon; the husband of the Los Angeles County district attorney met protesters at his door with a gun; a St. Louis couple did the same; and some West Coast cities see fire and property destruction almost nightly.

Violence and intimidation are the tools of thugs. No community should tolerate them. If people outside a courtroom must condemn what a witness said, they should do it openly, with sound arguments and rational thought that persuades, not with a bloody pig’s head thrown under cover of darkness.

The pig incident was reminiscent of the bloody horse head in the movie “The Godfather.” Vito Corleone was no hero, and neither are the thugs splashing blood around Santa Rosa.

