PD Editorial: An investment in downtown Santa Rosa

For decades, Santa Rosa’s top priorities have included revitalizing downtown.

City Council members, advisory commissions, planning professionals and, yes, newspaper editorials have envisioned a taller skyline, more residents and an active nightlife, with Old Courthouse Square as the hub of a lively urban core.

There has been progress, but change has come slowly.

The square, long bisected by a noisy street and clouded by exhaust fumes, was restored six years ago and hosts concerts, farmers markets and other events that draw people downtown instead of providing a crosstown shortcut.

Restaurants and other night spots are filling up as pandemic fears fade.

A seven-story, 107-unit residential building is nearing completion on Fourth Street, and construction is expected to begin soon on an eight-story, 168-unit mixed-use building on Mendocino Avenue. Other midrise projects are in the pipeline.

Yet investors seem hesitant to bet on downtown, even after the city reduced fees and expedited applications. Rising interest rates aren’t helping.

To prime the pump, the city is putting together a back-to-the-future financing plan for infrastructure upgrades and public services.

Santa Rosa council members recently took the first steps toward a revamped version of redevelopment, a mechanism long favored by California cities and counties to rehabilitate blighted neighborhoods and stagnant commercial districts.

Redevelopment worked like this: In designated areas, local governments borrowed against future property tax revenue to meet immediate needs, such as roads and water and sewer lines. (A share of redevelopment money was supposed to support affordable housing.)

Within the redevelopment areas, property tax distributions to cities, school districts and other local government entities were frozen. Then, as new buildings went up, property value increased, and so did property tax revenue. That money — called the increment — was reserved for affordable housing and debt service.

California lawmakers eliminated redevelopment to help balance the state budget during the Great Recession, acting over vigorous objections from local governments, including Santa Rosa and Sonoma County.

Full disclosure: The editorial board supported elimination of redevelopment, because too much money flowed to overhead costs and dubious projects such as maintaining a luxury golf course in Palm Desert and a Sacramento bar that featured women dressed as mermaids swimming in an aquarium.

We still believe shuttering redevelopment agencies was the right decision. But carefully targeted tax increment financing — with proper oversight — can be a useful tool for improving blighted areas.

Santa Rosa plans to form an “enhanced infrastructure funding district,” the most common of several redevelopment alternatives allowed under state law. These districts can be formed and issue bonds without an election, unless 25% of affected property owners object. That is unlikely here, with the Downtown Action Organization and the Railroad Square Association lined up behind the city’s plan.

Unlike redevelopment, property tax distributions for school districts are not frozen and other local agencies can opt out. Santa Rosa wants Sonoma County to participate in the downtown project. We encourage the supervisors to opt in, just as they joined the city in forming the Renewal Enterprise District to meet regional housing needs.

Santa Rosa has the makings of a thriving mid-sized city — a location in the heart of Wine Country, a mild climate and a ready-to-implement plan for a walkable downtown that should appeal to climate-conscious people seeking an urban lifestyle. What’s needed now are builders ready to join the city and invest in Santa Rosa’s future.

