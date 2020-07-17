PD Editorial: An unwanted side effect of a needed benefit

Government mandates can have unintended consequences. The Santa Rosa City Council’s expansion of sick leave for employees of local companies is no exception.

On July 7, the council voted unanimously to require the city’s largest and smallest employers to provide up to two weeks of paid time off for employees who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms, subject to quarantine orders or advised to self-isolate because of possible exposure.

Anyone needing time off to care for a relative or because schools or child care facilities are closed because of COVID-19 also is covered.

The council’s goal is sound. No one wants sick people going to work and infecting others during a pandemic.

That’s why Congress included a paid sick leave requirement for employers with fewer than 500 employees when it passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act back in March.

The local ordinance, City Council members said, closes loopholes in the federal law.

There is, however, a potentially costly difference between the federal legislation and Santa Rosa’s ordinance. The federal government is shouldering the full cost of benefits mandated by Congress through a dollar-for-dollar tax credit.

That may explain why the largest companies, many of which already provide employee sick time, were exempted. Of course, that’s little solace for employees of big companies that don’t provide health insurance for front-line workers.

Anyone covered by the federal law is guaranteed two weeks of paid sick time at full salary (up to $511 a day, or about $65 an hour). But the law has a $200-a-day cap for time taken to provide child care or look after a relative who contracts or is exposed to COVID-19.

In Santa Rosa, all benefits — personal sick leave and any family leave — are calculated based on full salary, up to $511 a day.

As a result, most employer expenses for family leave won’t qualify for reimbursement via the federal tax credit.

Companies with fewer than 50 employees can exempt themselves by asserting a severe economic hardship.

Demonstrating that to the satisfaction of a judge — the enforcement mechanism for Santa Rosa’s ordinance is a Superior Court lawsuit — would add uncertainty and expense for small businesses already coping with lower revenue and higher overhead costs due to coronavirus-related employee absences.

This prospect might be less daunting if the pandemic was under control. It isn’t. Sonoma County, like the state and much of the country, is experiencing a surge in infections and hospitalizations.

On Wednesday, Santa Rosa school Superintendent Diann Kitamura recommended a return to distance learning when classes resume in August. It’s likely other school districts will come to the same conclusion, forcing some parents to stay home.

No one should have to choose between their job and their health or their family’s well-being. But the economic impact of the pandemic can’t be ignored either. Almost 90% of Sonoma County’s businesses are small businesses, and they employ a majority of the county’s 266,000-person workforce.

Public officials have a responsibility to safeguard the health of the constituents. Putting families first also means ensuring that they will have jobs to return to when the coronavirus is tamed.

Santa Rosa can help by amending its ordinance to conform with federal law. Sonoma County supervisors and other city councils should do the same if they choose to close loopholes in the federal sick leave law. That’s pro-business and pro-health.

