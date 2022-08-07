PD Editorial: Animals, crops need attention during fires

Petty bickering between Sheriff Mark Essick and Supervisor Lynda Hopkins shouldn’t overshadow an important question about wildfires in an agricultural county.

Hopkins called Essick during the Walbridge Fire in August 2020 on behalf of west county constituents who wanted to enter the evacuation zone to take care of their animals.

The elected officials ended up swapping insults — Essick calling Hopkins “a fraud” who did not “have a friend” in law enforcement, and the supervisor calling the sheriff “sexist and arrogant” — according to a county-commissioned investigation of Hopkins’ workplace intimidation complaint, which was released last month after Essick abandoned his effort to keep the report sealed.

So, two years after the fire, we know that inviting Essick and Hopkins to the same party isn’t a good idea.

But the more pressing matter of emergency access to crops and critters still isn’t resolved.

California’s fire season is only getting longer and more unpredictable with a prolonged drought and the cascading effects of global climate change. More fires will bring more evacuations and, in agricultural counties, more hardship for farmers and ranchers and their employees.

Walbridge was one of several lightning-sparked fires that burned in Sonoma, Colusa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Yolo counties for more than seven weeks in the late summer and early fall of 2020.

In Sonoma County, the first mandatory evacuation orders were issued on Aug. 18, and the last order wasn’t downgraded to a warning until Sept. 8. Some parts of west county remained under mandatory evacuation for more than two weeks.

Sadly, when a fire breaks out and people are forced to flee with little notice, pets and livestock often must be left behind. The Walbridge Fire had an added complication — the grape harvest was kicking into high gear.

In emergencies, saving human lives must take priority.

At times, however, evacuation orders stand for days, even weeks, after the immediate crisis has passed. For safety and convenience, roads remain closed while debris gets cleared and utilities are restored. But animals need food and water and may need veterinary care. That too is a matter of safety.

To meet those needs, agricultural pass programs in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and several other fire-prone counties allow farmers, ranchers and their employees into evacuated areas to feed and water livestock and tend crops.

However, county-level programs have drawbacks, most notably emergency personnel from outside the area are unfamiliar with local rules. In 2019, after two years of ad hoc decision-making, Sonoma County’s agricultural commissioner recommended statewide protocols.

Unfortunately, a state law enacted last year only addresses livestock and ranching.

That leaves Sonoma County supervisors to ensure that passes are available for vineyards and other farms. Faced with competing proposals from growers and labor groups, the board pushed off a decision until at least Aug. 30.

Growers want to vest all authority with the sheriff; labor groups are seeking added safeguards, including disaster pay — an issue best settled on a statewide basis.

The sheriff has ultimate authority over whether anyone enters an evacuation zone. But the details of an ag pass program are beyond the scope of law enforcement. Moreover, there should be public participation by all stakeholders in developing such a program.

In the absence of statewide rules, the supervisors should enact clear protocols, including training standards, for a county ag pass program that respects the economic interests of local farmers while ensuring public safety during wildfires and other emergencies.

