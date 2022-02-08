PD Editorial: Another day in court for PG&E

PG&E, just weeks after completing federal probation, is headed back to court to face criminal charges in Sonoma County.

No one will go to jail if prosecutors ultimately prevail. As for PG&E’s reputation, it’s already in tatters after the San Bruno natural gas pipeline explosion, a multitude of deadly wildfires across Northern California and a second bankruptcy.

Still, the pursuit of justice has a value of its own. No individual is above the law, and the nation’s largest publicly owned utility isn’t either.

“This is,” as Santa Clara University law professor Catherine Sandoval told Press Democrat reporter Andrew Graham, “about accountability for reckless behavior.”

People vs. Pacific Gas and Electric Company — the formal name of the Sonoma County Superior Court case — stems from the Kincade fire, which burned 77,000 acres and shrouded the North Bay in sooty, black smoke for days in October 2019. The fire, which destroyed 174 homes, was the catalyst for a mass evacuation of nearly 200,000 people that tied up streets and highways for hours.

Investigators traced the fire to a high-voltage transmission line near The Geysers.

District Attorney Jill Ravitch filed 33 felony and misdemeanor charges, including environmental crimes, against PG&E, and a hearing starting Tuesday at the Hall of Justice will determine whether there is enough evidence to send the case to trial.

PG&E, which also faces criminal charges in connection with the 2020 Zogg fire in Shasta County, denies any criminal wrongdoing.

A conviction, if there is one, won’t be the first for the company. Following a 1994 fire that destroyed a dozen homes, a jury in Nevada County convicted PG&E of 739 counts of criminal negligence for failing to trim trees near its power lines.

The company pleaded guilty to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of illegally starting a fire after the 2018 Camp fire, which razed the town of Paradise in Butte County.

In 2016, a federal jury convicted PG&E of violating pipeline safety regulations before a gas pipeline explosion in 2010 that killed eight people and destroyed 38 homes in San Bruno. The company was placed on probation in 2017, emerging on Jan. 25.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup, who supervised PG&E’s probation, described the company “as a continuing menace to California” and said it should be broken into separate utilities, one serving areas with high wildfire risks and the other for the rest of its current territory.

Alsup isn’t the first person to suggest breaking up PG&E, and the idea gets more attractive each time its negligence results in catastrophe. The idea has advocates in San Francisco and San Jose, large cities with little exposure to wildfires, and a law was passed in 2020 to facilitate a possible state takeover of PG&E.

But some caution is warranted. Any new entity would assume liability for fires blamed on utility equipment and face steep costs for a maintenance backlog that Alsup put at seven years, as well as system upgrades to make wildfires and preemptive power outages less likely. A new entity would look to ratepayers to shoulder the costs, and public ownership would mean taxpayer liability for fire damage. That could be especially risky for less populated rural areas.

This isn’t a defense of PG&E. It’s shabby record is well documented, and more details may be revealed in the Sonoma County prosecution. Whatever the outcome of the case, and whoever delivers electricity in Northern California, the primary objectives always must be safety and accountability.

