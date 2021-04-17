PD Editorial: Another president promises to withdraw troops from Afghanistan

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

President Joe Biden this week pledged to end the “forever war” in Afghanistan and bring American troops home by the fall. Even if Biden delivers where his predecessors did not, the aftermath and legacy of the war will not be so simple as winners and losers.

America invaded Afghanistan 20 years ago. It was a decisive and justified response to the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks carried out by al-Qaida, which had been allowed to flourish under the country’s Taliban leaders. An international coalition led by America toppled the Taliban and supported a less-oppressive government.

At the peak in 2011, more than 100,000 U.S. troops deployed. That same year, American forces killed Osama bin Laden, the al-Qaida leader who masterminded the Sept. 11 attack. Today, a few thousand troops remain.

The war has carried a high cost. More than 2,300 U.S. service members died, and more than 20,000 were wounded by hostile action. Those military families have paid the greatest price for the rest of us. We grieve with them.

On the other side of the ledger, more than 100,000 Afghan civilians died.

There were financial costs, too. Estimates vary widely, but it’s safe to say America has spent at least $1 trillion on the war, reconstruction and aid. Most of it was on the military.

And there was a moral price for the nation. The detention facility at Guantanamo Bay still holds people captured in Afghanistan and the broader war on terror. Torture — euphemistically called enhanced interrogation — became a standard tactic there and in other prisons like the infamous Abu Ghraib.

After bin Laden’s death, it was never especially clear what purpose the military presence in Afghanistan served. America remains despite promises by commanders in chief to bring the troops home. President Barack Obama wanted to withdraw by 2014. He missed that deadline and then gave up, leaving the quagmire for his successor.

President Donald Trump promised to withdraw and even signed a deal with the remnants of the Taliban to be out by May 11, 2021. It’s hard to say if he would have met that deadline, but Biden will not. Biden’s new deadline is Sept. 11. If he meets it, America’s longest war finally will end.

Then the aftermath comes. The Taliban still exists outside American- and government-protected cities and bases. One Taliban leader told the BBC after Biden’s announcement, “We have won the war, and America has lost.” He foresees a return to power after America leaves.

If that happens, women once again will be oppressed. An entire generation of young people might quickly learn that a fundamentalist religious state isn’t what they are accustomed to. And anyone who cooperated with America and the West could face retribution.

In some wars there are no winners, only losers, and it’s past time to cut America’s losses and come home with the few wins the country can claim. As the president said in announcing his September withdrawal, “We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create the ideal conditions for our withdrawal, expecting a different result.”

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.