PD Editorial: Another shutdown was inevitable

The decision to reimpose a stay-home order by Dr. Sundari Mase, the Sonoma County health officer, was inevitable, despite her resistance in the face of mounting evidence of its necessity.

Mase’s hesitation is understandable. No one wants to hunker down at home again, especially during the holidays.

But as pandemic weary as everyone is, complying with the order is vital. As Mase noted in her briefing, the Bay Area’s combined intensive care unit capacity dropped from 25% to 17.8% in recent days. Fifteen percent capacity is the trigger for regional stay-home orders set by Gov. Gavin Newsom. That’s close enough, so Mase acted.

The order means that, at least until Jan. 9, all residents should stay home except for essential work and errands as well as outdoor recreation. Dining at restaurants and tasting at breweries and wineries is off limits. Retail operations can continue at 20% capacity, and stand-alone grocery stores at 35% capacity.

This will take a toll on struggling businesses, which is one reason why local public health officials didn’t join their counterparts who imposed stay-home orders in five other counties a week earlier. But the current COVID-19 surge needs to be contained. The rate of new infections has nearly doubled over the past two weeks, straining the county’s contact tracing system along with county hospitals, which expressed concerns about the surge in a Thursday phone call with Mase.

“We need to deal with the increase in cases and hospitalizations,” Mase said. “I really understand how difficult this is for the business community, but hang in there. The sooner we put these restrictions in place, I’m hoping, the sooner that in the new year, we’ll be able to open and open safely.”

The stay-home order means more sacrifices, in addition to the hit to the economy. Not least are canceled holiday gatherings with friends or family outside the household. After months of different levels of quarantine, no one is in the mood. But lives are at stake. If hospitals hit capacity, care will suffer — and not just for COVID patients.

People need to follow the rules — which might be easier if officials at all levels of government weren’t sending mixed messages. Just the day before Mase issued the stay-home order, she said she didn’t believe such an order would be needed right away. Newsom famously violated his own COVID recommendations when he attended a swanky birthday dinner for a lobbyist, undercutting his approach. Legislators jetted off to a conference in Hawaii.

And, of course, President Donald Trump has been a disaster of contradictions and failed leadership during the pandemic.

Yet worse than mixed messages and hypocrisy by politicians is the outright defiance expressed by some law enforcement officers. After Newsom announced the latest restrictions, the sheriffs of Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties said they would refuse to enforce either stay-home orders or business shutdowns. Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick made a similar announcement back in May, but has thankfully stayed quiet lately.

Speaking of people refusing to do their jobs, the failure of Congress to pass more desperately needed COVID relief legislation will only exacerbate the economic pain millions are feeling.

We are all in this together. This has been a traumatic year for everybody, and a tragic year for those who lost loved ones to this disease. We can get through this, but we all need to do our parts starting with the new shutdown.

