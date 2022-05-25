PD Editorial: Another state project is years late and way over budget

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

California has a knack for promising big things at affordable prices and not delivering. State projects wind up blowing through deadlines, costing far more than originally planned and ultimately underdelivering. High-speed rail is the poster child of that sort of dysfunction, but Cal-Access — the state’s campaign finance data system — is giving the train a run for the government mismanagement prize.

We’d wager that most Californians have never visited the Cal-Access website. It’s where journalists, candidates, lobbyists and policy wonks go to track the ebb and flow of money in politics.

Californians have seen the fruits of the site, though. News stories about industry groups donating to lawmakers, funding for ballot measures and campaign spending on haircuts all are possible thanks to Cal-Access.

But transparency isn’t easy at Cal-Access. It has a terrible, antiquated portal that is difficult to navigate even for veteran users. Average Californians interested in learning more about money in politics face a stiff barrier of user unfriendliness.

The problem is that Cal-Access originated in 2000 and hasn’t changed much since. It has cobbled-together, obsolete software that lacks modern efficiency and ease of use.

Technically, Cal-Access stands for the California Automated Lobbying and Campaign Contribution Electronic Search System because government can’t resist a forced-acronym.

State lawmakers recognized the deficiencies in the system a few years ago. In 2016, they passed a law that called for a new Cal-Access system to launch in 2019. It was supposed to cost $11.6 million.

That should have been achievable. California isn’t exactly reinventing the wheel here. Other states have functional campaign finance system, and the nonprofit OpenSecrets makes tracking money in federal politics simple.

The job fell to the secretary of state’s office, which runs Cal-Access as part of the office’s election oversight duties. Then-Secretary of State Alex Padilla didn’t get the job done. 2019 came and went. By the end of fiscal 2020, Padilla had spent almost $26 million on the Cal-Access Replacement System and pushed the launch date back to the middle of 2021.

He would have missed that deadline, too, if he hadn’t headed off to Washington, as Gov. Gavin Newsom’s appointment to fill a vacant Senate seat.

Instead, when June 30, 2021, arrived, his replacement, Newsom-appointee Shirley Weber had the unenviable task of telling Californians that improved campaign finance transparency was still years out.

Weber announced she was scrapping the whole thing and starting over. Not that she’s in a hurry. No timeline has been set for launch. One report hints that the new system might be ready in 2025 and the ultimate cost could reach $100 million. To be clear, that would be six years late and nine times the original budget.

Cal-Access is supposed to provide government accountability, but apparently there’s precious little accountability when it comes to getting a job done. Padilla got a promotion, and Weber is favored to win election as the incumbent this year.

This is California, home of the global technology industry, but the state can’t manage to deploy a new campaign finance tracking system on time and on budget.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.