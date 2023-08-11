PD Editorial: Anova Center needs community support

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Six years have passed since the Tubbs Fire wreaked havoc on Santa Rosa’s Anova Center for Education, a school that serves autistic children and young adults. Yet a new school remains unbuilt, a harsh reminder of the disaster’s ongoing impact on some of our most vulnerable neighbors.

The nation’s attention is now focused on the tragic fires in Hawaii, and as the Aloha State’s needs for recovery become clear, many people will be looking for ways to help. Let’s also unite as a community to provide a proper learning environment for Anova’s deserving students.

The scene at Anova is woefully substandard, as The Press Democrat’s Report for America reporter Adriana Gutierrez desribed this week. Nearly 150 students continue their education in makeshift plywood portables, where daily hardships — from scorching heat to creaking floors to rain-soaked journeys across the lot to access restrooms — interfere with learning. These structures were meant to be a temporary solution, but they’ve taken on a tragic permanency.

The nonprofit school’s mission, to serve high-functioning autistic children and young adults, makes the need to rebuild all the greater. Some students commute for hours to access Anova’s resources only to find inadequate learning conditions that hinder their growth and development.

Limited bathroom access and disruptive vibrations that permeate portable classrooms are especially acute challenges. For autistic students, sensory disruptions can significantly impede learning. It’s simply unacceptable that six years later, these barriers still exist.

The journey to rebuild Anova has been fraught with difficulties that will seem familiar to many local fire victims. The insurance payout fell short of the money needed for a new building adhering to current codes. Despite purchasing land at a favorable price and setting aside funds, the school’s fundraising efforts have fallen short. This is where our community can step in.

The region’s representatives in Sacramento and Washington should see if any public resources are available to aid the school’s reconstruction. Local residents can step up by opening their hearts and wallets. Every dollar donated is a step toward restoring dignity and proper education to these students.

Anova’s CEO Andrew Bailey describes the current situation as akin to living in a trailer on your property years after your house burned down. Students — any students — deserve better.

Anova’s plans for the future are ambitious — a new school with ample space, sensory hubs and modern facilities that cater to the needs of autistic students. The total cost is projected at $26.7 million. To date, only $10 million has been raised.

Those who wish to help them get closer to their goal can donate to Anova’s rebuilding efforts at rebuildanova.org. Even a small contribution holds the power to transform lives.

As the North Bay reflects on the six years since the Tubbs Fire, residents and leaders can honor the resilience of the Anova Center by uniting to rebuild this important community asset. Send a clear message to students and their families that they are not forgotten and that the region stands with them in their journey toward education and growth. It’s not just a school that needs rebuilding; it’s hope, dignity and a promise for a brighter future.

