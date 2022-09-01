PD Editorial: Anti-poverty program needs a full evaluation

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Sonoma County and three local cities are combining efforts on an experimental anti-poverty program. They will hand out $500 a month with no strings attached to 305 low-income families for two years.

Recipients can spend the money on whatever they want. They can buy food or other necessities, train for a job, put their money in the bank or blow it all on lottery tickets. The concept, known as universal basic income, challenges the commonly held perception that public aid promotes dependence.

The local government sponsors believe providing a degree of stability can point the way out of poverty, in effect breaking the cycle of dependency.

The concept is not new. Milton Friedman, a Nobel Prize-winning economist, proposed a variation on universal basic income in the early 1960s, and it was the foundation of Andrew Yang’s presidential campaign in 2020.

But it isn’t just theoretical. Alaska residents have cashed an annual check from the state treasury since 1982. Refundable tax credits, such as the federal government’s $3,600 per child payments in 2021, are another example. And universal basic income programs are in effect, at least temporarily, in the United States, Canada and elsewhere.

A small-scale project like the one getting underway Thursday in Sonoma County isn’t going to prove or disprove the concept. But with careful oversight and evaluation, it can generate useful data.

For participants, $500 a month will be a genuine windfall. To qualify, families cannot earn more than 185% of the federal poverty level — $42,000 a year for a family of three in Sonoma County — and have suffered an adverse economic impact during the pandemic, such as losing income, child care or a home.

(You can apply at pathwaysonoma.org/apply.)

Sonoma County supervisors and city councils in Santa Rosa, Petaluma and Healdsburg earmarked $5.4 million of their federal coronavirus relief money for the two-year pilot program.

About two-thirds of the money will be spent on the $500-a-month payments, with $1.8 million for overhead and to evaluate the results.

How effectively that $1.8 million gets spent will determine the value of the county’s pilot project as a test of universal basic income. Carefully tracking variables such as recipients’ health, mental health, income, employment and housing — during and after the 24 months of payments — could inform research into the efficacy of providing aid without work requirements or restrictions on how the money can be spent, an approach that allows people to choose their best path while reducing administrative costs for public aid programs.

One of the first experiments with universal basic income occurred in Stockton, where 125 randomly selected low-income families received $500 a month. After a year, researchers found that recipients secured full-time jobs at more than twice the rate of people in a control group, and the proportion of people with full-time jobs jumped from 28% to 40%. The control group saw only a 5% increase. Only a small fraction of the money was spent on nonessentials.

That’s a small sample and a single year, but the results are promising. They also highlight a shortcoming of Sonoma County’s plan. Organizers told the editorial board they have no plans for a control group to compare with recipients of the monthly payments. If the local sponsors want to prove that universal basic income payments will alleviate poverty, and win over skeptics of public assistance, they need a comprehensive evaluation of the results. It’s not too late to correct that oversight.

