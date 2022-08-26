PD Editorial: Apartment hunting is about to get cheaper

Apartment hunters in California’s tight rental market often have to apply for multiple units before they land a lease. That gets expensive. Submitting multiple applications means paying multiple application fees to cover background and credit checks. The Legislature wants to help those would-be renters save some money.

Lawmakers recently passed Assembly Bill 2559 with broad bipartisan support. The bill awaits the governor’s signature. It will allow renters to purchase a standardized, reusable screening report they can submit to as many landlords as they want while apartment hunting. The report will be valid for 30 days.

That could lead to big savings. Applicants pay up to $53 for credit history, eviction history, criminal record checks and employment verification. That can add up to hundreds of dollars quickly just to be considered for a lease.

California’s rental vacancy rate is at a critically low level, and a lot of what’s available isn’t great. Tack on soaring rents, and competition for a clean, nice, affordable apartment is fierce. Nearly half of Californians rent.

Someone looking for a place to rent can’t hem and haw over whether to apply. A landlord might get dozens of applicants in a day or two for an attractive unit. Wait too long, and someone will snatch it up. Potential tenants need to plunk down their application cash without delay and hope for the best.

If they could just submit one standard report to each one, it would be more convenient for everyone and far less expensive.

The tight rental market is the result of a confluence of factors. Housing starts have been slow for a decade. A pandemic eviction moratorium kept people in units. Homeowners are cashing out on high home values and renting instead. Workers are moving to new locations where they can work from home, renting first while they house hunt or wait for the market to cool. More units have become short-term rentals. And, of course, there’s the pressure on the rental market created by high housing costs that price too many people out of homeownership.

Don’t fault landlords for wanting to screen their potential tenants. Background and credit checks help them ensure that the people who move into an apartment building or rental house will be good neighbors and good tenants who pay their rent on time. That’s just good business practice. No one wants to have someone with a history of cooking meth and skipping out on rent move in next door.

Unfortunately, accepting the new standardized background reports won’t be mandatory. Landlords could stick with the fees and run their own checks.

Some might not embrace the new report because it’s not as robust as the background checks they can get themselves. The new report will include verification of employment and eviction history, but it leaves out criminal history or full credit report. It originally included a criminal history check, but lawmakers removed that provision during negotiations.

Hopefully, most landlords will recognize the convenience of using the new system and switch. They can make life easier on cash-strapped renters, too. Charging fees for no good reason is the sort of thing that gives landlords a bad reputation.

