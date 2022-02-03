PD Editorial: Arts panel gets a second chance

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The rules for government meetings can be abstruse and, at times, annoying. People gripe about strict time limits for speaking at public hearings or when their questions and suggestions are greeted with stony silence from the dais. But one particular bit of parliamentary arcana is inviting Santa Rosa’s Art in Public Places Committee to reverse an ill-advised decision to exclude Hebrew and Japanese from the languages to be inscribed on a sculpture, dubbed Unum for unity, planned for Old Courthouse Square.

The 3-1 vote reflected a majority of those present for the committee’s Jan. 10 meeting, but as Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez reported this week, the rules require a majority of the seven-member panel, so they were one vote short. This procedural error presents an opportunity. The committee will reconvene on Feb. 22, knowing public reaction to the exclusionary decision has been almost uniformly negative. Our advice: There’s no harm in owning up to a mistake and putting things right. That’s the best approach — in any language.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.