PD Editorial: Assessing spending on homelessness

A bipartisan group of state lawmakers wants to know how California has spent billions of taxpayer dollars to combat homelessness and why it doesn’t appear to have made much of a difference. Be careful what you ask. If lawmakers aren’t willing to act on what they learn, this could prove to be an exercise in frustration.

California spent $21 billion on the housing and homelessness crises over the past five years. The state’s housing supply is insufficient, especially affordable housing for middle- and lower-income Californians. High rents leave too many people living on the edge. They are a medical emergency or expensive car repair away from sliding into homelessness.

The housing crisis is not the only challenge underlying homelessness, though. Mental health and substance use disorders contribute substantially to the problem. So does California’s generally mild weather, which allows people to live on the streets year round in many places — recent storms notwithstanding. There’s not much to be done about that part.

Localities also have spent millions, perhaps billions in aggregate, working to address homelessness in their communities. Some of that was state funding; some not. Sonoma County, Santa Rosa and other local jurisdictions spend about $30 million per year trying to help homeless residents. Measure O, which voters approved in 2020, could raise $25 million more for homeless and mental health services.

Yet for all that money thrown at the problems, homelessness has increased by nearly one-third over the past five years. Last year there were at least 170,000 homeless people in the state.

For years, as they’ve endured the visible and community impacts of homelessness — tents, trash, drugs, crime and so on — Californians have asked, “What gives?”

Lawmakers finally are asking the same question. They have directed the state auditor to investigate where the money goes and whether it is spent efficiently and effectively. The auditor will look at five state homelessness programs and two cities.

One of the two cities will be San Jose. The other is to be determined. Perhaps Santa Rosa should volunteer. Residents no doubt would appreciate an independent, external audit of how well local leaders have done. A smaller rural city also would juxtapose well against wealthy, urban San Jose.

The state hopes to complete the audit by October. That would be in plenty of time for the second year of the 2023-24 legislative session. Lawmakers should be prepared to act on the audit’s recommendations, including reallocating funds away from ineffective but politically popular programs.

Californians, meanwhile, should not expect miracles from a single audit. Even if auditors find that money was not spent as well as possible, that won’t invalidate devoting resources to housing and homeless services. These are huge problems for the state and local communities. Addressing them won’t be cheap, and eliminating homelessness isn’t going to happen for a long time, if ever.

Even so, a successful independent audit will provide critical insights into what works, what doesn’t, and how California can accountably help the most people with its housing and homeless spending. It starts by asking the questions.

