PD Editorial: At last, momentum on coronavirus relief

Congress is tantalizingly close to delivering a new round of coronavirus relief in time for Christmas — but it’s shaping up to be far short of the assistance Americans urgently need.

Some help is, nonetheless, better than no help.

Lawmakers were still haggling over the details on Thursday, but the framework of a relief bill was being reported by numerous news outlets. Highlights include a new round of individual stimulus payments, enhanced unemployment benefits, emergency rental assistance and a new round of loans for small businesses.

Also included is funding for vaccine distribution, schools and health care.

All of the above — and more — is urgently needed with unemployment benefits and eviction protections about to expire for millions of people amid growing economic distress, including the first monthly decline in retail sales since the start of the pandemic nine months ago.

The arrival of at least one effective vaccine is a welcome holiday season gift, but it will be months before it vaccinations are widely available. Meanwhile, the frightening surge in infections, hospitalizations and deaths since Thanksgiving could spike again after Christmas and New Year’s, accompanied by more economic pain for families and small businesses.

That’s why another relief bill — even an undersized bill — is needed now.

The legislation headed toward a vote on Friday or over the weekend would be the first relief to pass Congress since April. It grew out of a compromise unveiled this month by a bipartisan group of House and Senate moderates.

But as more people came to the bargaining table and more benefits were added, Republicans insisted on hewing to the $908 billion price tag of the compromise plan.

As a result, the ameliorative effects may be spread a little wider, but they will run out sooner.

The most visible addition to the plan is a second round of stimulus checks. In the spring, taxpayers received up to $1,200, plus $500 per child, payments that helped stabilize the economy in the early weeks of the pandemic. The new payment is expected to be about $600 for individuals earning less than $75,000 a year or couples below $150,000.

Enhanced unemployment benefits, which kept millions of people housed and fed in the spring and summer, would be cut in half to $300 a week and expire in as little as 10 weeks. Without an extension, jobless benefits would dry up on the day after Christmas for about 12 million people.

The Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans to cover small business payrolls, is set to be renewed — but with strings attached that could shut out thousands of employers and the people who rely on them for their livelihoods.

In the first round, businesses employing up to 500 people were eligible. The new bill is expected to lower the cap to 300 employees and limit eligibility to companies that lost 25% or 30% of their revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020.

How many businesses that size could survive such a substantial loss of income?

The first round of PPP loans benefited 4.9 million employers, including 1,500 here in Sonoma County. The new mechanism is likely to leave a pool of unspent loan money as more small businesses are shuttered, many of them permanently.

This bill isn’t perfect, but after months of GOP resistance, there finally is momentum for additional coronavirus relief. A new president and Congress will need to revisit the nation’s health and economic needs in January. But people are suffering now. Help cannot wait any longer.

