PD Editorial: Auditing state pandemic funds is prudent policy

With great power comes great responsibility, as every Spider-Man fan knows. State Auditor Elaine Howle appears to have her own version of the maxim: With great funding comes great opportunity for fraud.

California is getting more than $71 billion from the federal government in various forms of COVID-19 relief. Howle raised concerns that the huge influx of money could lead to government waste, fraud and abuse if not carefully monitored.

“The swift appropriation of federal COVID-19 funds, along with the prior audit findings, raise the possibility that responsible state agencies do not have adequate processes in place to address these risks,” she wrote in a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders.

Howle informed Newsom and legislators that she was designating the state’s management of COVID-19 funds as a high-risk statewide issue. That gives her authority under state law to closely monitor the spending.

This is a prudent move — exactly the situation that this law was written for.

Not everyone sees it that way, though. The state Department of Finance told Howle her department’s oversight was unnecessary because its Office of State Audits and Evaluations is already helping state agencies and local governments track the money.

“Since the onset of this pandemic, Finance has made oversight and transparency a priority in reporting how these funds are spent, which is why we’ve established processes to safeguard the expenditure of these funds and comply with all of the related federal requirements,” said Finance Department spokesman H.D. Palmer.

Nevertheless, there’s no harm in having an extra set of eyes on things.

Howle remains convinced that extra diligence is necessary, because of both the amount of money coming into the state and past problems with federal funds. As she points out in her letter, poor management of these funds would hurt California residents — many of whom are in desperate need of the relief the money is intended to provide. Any money lost to waste, fraud or abuse won’t go to Californians who have lost jobs or seen hours drastically cut. It won’t go to pay for better testing or health insurance or food programs.

Without strict oversight, mismanagement is a substantial risk. Some of the 18 agencies Howle identified will receive more in federal aid than they normally spend in a year.

Some programs also have a history of trouble managing federal funds. Of nine that have been audited recently, six were flagged for mismanaging federal money. Howle’s office found, for instance, that both Social Services and the state Department of Education didn’t properly monitor vendors to ensure they weren’t improperly denying benefits or inaccurately determining benefits.

She also noted concerns that, despite some of the federal assistance being passed by Congress in March and disbursed in April and May, the Department of Housing and Community Development is sitting on more than $100 million from the CARES Act, and the Employment Development Department is struggling to keep up with unemployment claims.

The pandemic has hit Californians hard. With Congress in a stalemate over further relief efforts, it is vital that every dollar already appropriated gets to the people who need it, with as little wasted as possible. Howle and her team will provide that assurance to taxpayers.

