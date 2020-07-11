PD Editorial: Back to school plans remain in flux

Sonoma County public schools could open in a little more than a month. Schools must do everything they can to ensure the safety of students, staff and families. And they need additional resources to make that happen.

Santa Rosa school officials recently unveiled an 81-page plan for reopening. It covers two scenarios. In one, COVID-19 is somewhat under control and students return to school part-time. In the other, the pandemic rages and students stay home for distance learning online.

If students do physically return to school, it would likely have half of them in class Monday and Tuesday and the other half on Thursday and Friday. That would allow smaller class sizes and recommended social distancing in classrooms. All students and staff would wear masks on campus, and teachers also would wear face shields. Temperature checks would occur at the door for everyone, and there would be daily health assessments. When possible, classes would move outside. During the three nonclassroom days, students would have online lessons.

That’s all sensible and consistent with state and federal guidelines. People of good intention can disagree over some of the specifics, but this is not the time for micromanaging. Schools are working hard to implement the best health safety practices that they can while educating children.

Based on recent infection rates, parents shouldn’t get their hopes too high. Sonoma County, like many places in California, has seen increased spread. If things don’t change quickly, students will remain home.

That’s not the ideal outcome, but it might become the necessary one. Having students at home full-time prevents many parents from returning to work. That, in turn, is a drag on the broader economy. Research about distance learning in the spring also suggests that students don’t learn as well virtually as they do in classrooms, though that could change with more robustly designed curricula. Access to technology for lower-income families will remain a serious challenge, too.

Health risks for students, teachers and other school staff members must be the primary consideration.

President Donald Trump is pushing for students to return to classrooms, no doubt seeing his reelection odds tied to how quickly and fully the nation returns to some semblance of normal. His administration is looking everywhere for ideas, including here in the North Bay. Principal Patrick Daly of St. Vincent de Paul High School in Petaluma shared reopening strategies with the president on a recent conference call.

Trump isn’t just calling around to principals, though. He’s displayed his usual lack of thoughtfulness by threatening to withhold federal funding from schools that remain closed and urging the Centers for Disease Control to revise safe school policies. The CDC declined.

As for funding, the last thing any responsible leader should do right now is pull back dollars from schools. Whether they reopen or not, schools will face increased costs this year. If students come back part time, schools will need more teachers to accommodate smaller class sizes, not to mention personal protective equipment and sanitizing supplies. If students stay home, technology costs will increase. Either way, additional training and curriculum development will be essential and costly.

If the president wants to reopen schools, he should encourage Congress to approve emergency education funding and trust local districts like Santa Rosa to make the best decision about how to reopen safely.

