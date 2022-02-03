PD Editorial: Backward thinking about campaign forum

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Pretty much any day ending in “y” is designated by someone as national something day. If you weren’t aware, and we certainly were not, Jan. 31 is “national backward day.” According to various online sources, it was created in 1961 by a couple of women working on a farm. Where? The websites don’t say. Why? Well, that isn’t clear either. But you’re encouraged to wear your clothes backward, say goodbye when you arrive and so forth. We only bring it up because it seems backward day must have come six days early in Sonoma County, when a Santa Rosa group called the South Park Coalition hosted a forum for candidates running for sheriff.

Instead of inviting the candidates, as nonpartisan campaign forum sponsors typically do, the coalition welcomed only those candidates who invited themselves. That left out Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram, one of four declared candidates for the job. Engram said he didn’t learn about the Jan. 25 forum until the last minute. Asked why Engram wasn’t added to the program, Annette Arnold, one of the organizers, said people might “get edgy and start leaving” if the 90-minute forum was extended to accommodate all of the candidates. Now, that seems backward to us.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.