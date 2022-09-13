PD Editorial: Ballot measures don’t always deliver

Two years later, Proposition 19 is still delivering unwelcome surprises.

The initiative, bankrolled by the real estate industry, was pitched as protection for empty nesters who want to sell their homes, and for homeowners displaced by wildfires. It passed in November 2020, clearing the way for people 55 and older, and anyone who loses a home in a fire, to sell their house and move anywhere in California without risking a large property tax increase, even when they buy a more expensive home.

As an added sweetener, Proposition 19 promised money for a new California Fire Response Fund.

The first unwelcome surprise came as people discovered something that did not get mentioned in the campaign ads: Proposition 19 undercut voter-approved provisions of the state constitution that exempted children and grandchildren from property tax increases when they inherited homes from their parents or grandparents. That set off a rush to transfer property ahead of a deadline in early 2021.

For many families, bequeathing real estate is the best opportunity to share assets with younger generations. However, under Proposition 19, inherited property must be reassessed to market value unless the heir uses it as a primary residence. As a result, an inherited home may come with a hefty increase in property taxes, perhaps enough to force a sale.

Now, state budget officials say the money promised for fire prevention has not materialized.

“California’s Department of Finance was directed by the measure to calculate annually, by September 1, the amount of money that the state controller would be required to transfer to the newly created California Fire Response Fund,” the Southern California News Group said in an editorial last week. “The first year’s calculation has now been completed. The amount of money that will be transferred to the California Fire Response Fund is: Zero.”

Arguably, the promise of fire prevention money was instrumental in securing voter approval of Proposition 19. A nearly identical initiative, minus the fire prevention fund and tax break for fire victims, failed by 20 points in 2018. With the fire provisions added, it squeaked by with a 51.1% majority.

Prior to Proposition 19, homeowners over 55 already could move one time without losing their Proposition 13 property tax benefits. However, their new home had to be less expensive than what they sold and usually had to be in the same county.

There is value in ensuring that larger homes are available for families raising children. Tax breaks may promote sales (not to mention real estate commissions), but an eroding tax base harms local governments, including schools, that rely on property taxes to pay for basic services.

Let this be a cautionary tale as California enters another election season.

Don’t be swayed by campaign ads. Find out who is sponsoring initiatives and what they stand to gain. Check out the fine print. The ballot pamphlet includes the full text of propositions, pro-and-con arguments and independent financial analysis by the state’s nonpartisan legislative analyst.

Follow trusted local news sources. In the case of Proposition 19, news articles and editorials in The Press Democrat, pointed out the hidden tax bite for people who inherited homes.

Be an informed voter, and California will have fewer postelection surprises.

